21-Jul Rice County Fair "Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave. NW., Faribault" "9 a.m.- July 25, 9 p.m." "Entertainment galore, including food stands, beer gardens, demo derbies, car shows, carnivals, fair games, kids' stuff and more. Music by Fender Bender, Old Country Boys and Mister Peabody." https://go.evvnt.com/833283-0 ricecountyfaircontest@gmail.com
23-Jul World Foods and Brewfest "Oak View Weddings and Events, 7921 County Hwy. 45, Owatonna" 5-9 p.m. "It's all in the name — enjoy food and brews from all over the world at this annual festival, located this year outdoors in Owatonna." https://go.evvnt.com/833303-0 allianceforgreaterequity@gmail.com