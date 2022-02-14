The arts and art education are an important part of an individual development, just as much as reading, writing and math. It allows one to explore new possibilities and find creative solutions, utilizing all the human abilities of mind and body.
March is National Youth Art Month. In celebration, the Arts Center is honored to proudly display the works of Owatonna Public Schools k-12 students. Their artwork will amaze you with their technical abilities and ideas. This is an opportunity to enjoy their creations and support them as they grow and mature. The exhibition opens on Sunday, March 6 and runs through Sunday, March 27. Gallery hours are 1–5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays.
The month of March is Women’s History month. The American Association of University Women and the Arts Center invite you to a talk on Tuesday, March 15 — gather at 6:30 p.m. with the talk to start at 7 p.m. Christina Wetmore, financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services, will speak on specific financial challenges women face, ways to address those challenges, and the psychology of financial decisions as they relate to women, including the potential benefit of working with a female advisor. A $5 fee will be charged at the door, and the net proceeds will be donated to the Arts Center.
Julie Sweet an Owatonna native and very accomplished musician has returned home. She is very passionate about music, both classical and contemporary composers. She assembled a group of musicians that will give a concert on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the Arts Center, titled “4th Biennial women Composer Festival.” The composers who have works performed are Katy Abbot, Molly Joyce, Missy Mazzoli, Angelica Negron and Cassie Weiland. The musicians include Andrea Van Gelder on flute, Joan Molloy on violin/ viola, Tom Nuessmeier on trumpet, Sara Houle on trombone, Johnathan Moeller on guitar, and Julie Sweet on piano. There is a cover charge of $10.
A gallery exhibition is on display at the OAC from April 3- 24. It's called “Long Time Passing” and features two artists. Each artist has a title and theme for their work. This exhibition “A Mother’s Reminiscences” is by artist Lorraine Ortner-Blake. “Agriculture All Around-Agriculture Run Around” is by artist Roberta Condon. Join on Saturday, April 9 from 1-4 p.m. for a gallery talk and book signing by the artists, plus a reception.
Cynthia Gai is the art instructor at NRHEG schools. She and her family were impressed with their visit to the Four Seasons Room in the Minnesota Historical Society Mille Lacs Native American Museum and Trading Post. She took pictures and is having her students use them as references to teach all the drawing techniques. You are invited to see their works April 2–24 at the Arts Center.
The OAC has for several years carried on the long tradition of the Steele County Art Exhibition. This show was originally hung in the Gainey Room of the Owatonna Public Library. When the Arts Center was formed, it was one of the first exhibitions to be held at the center. The 69th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition opens Sunday, May 8 and runs through Sunday, May 29. Steele County artists and Arts Center members 18 years and older are invited to show three original works in the Art Exhibition. For further information go to oacarts.org.
On Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. Roger Randall and Mary Barnard Randall will share information on a piece they donated. It is a hand colored stippled engraving by Belgian-born artist Pierre-Joseph Redoute. You can enjoy seeing this beautiful art piece and learn about the artist and the historic time period.