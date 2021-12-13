Each new year brings a breath of new hope, even when it seems impossible. Owatonna Arts Center gallery exhibition is titled “ADA, Me and the Minnesota Arts Community. ‘My Road to Recover’ paved in clay” works by Scott Roberts.
Scott said, ”I was very young playing with LEGOs when I first remember being told I have a creative imagination. I didn’t know it then, but that earmark will always be synonymous with my character up to this day.
"Up until two years ago I had taken art or better, the creation of art, for granted. A accidental fall in the end of 2019 rendered me a Quadriplegic or involuntary paralyzation of all four limbs due to injury to my C2-C4 spinal cord area.
"Every day I must do therapy for my hands or the pain and stiffness increases. So I sculpt. Kneading the clay is great for a full hand exercise. Painting covers my fine motor skills although I often do more painting than sculpting (touching up areas five-ten times due to tremors). I don’t plan who or what I will sculpt it usually starts with a activity or object. From there it is what you see.
"Images, emotions, memories can all be found amidst the bright colors and whimsical cartoonish characters. While still acclimating to my new lifestyle I applied for a Minnesota State Artist Grant through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council.
"I wrote the grant wanting to give both disabled and able artists encouragement to press on when confronting adversity. I did receive the grant. This grant is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant form Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to the legislative appropriation form the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund."
The Healing Arts program is a collaboration between the Owatonna Arts Center and Allina Hospital. Art works that speak to the essence and spirt of healing are displayed in the corridors for patients, families, visitors and staff to lessen stress, worry and promote healing. For art lovers and those that want a brief walk in a warm inviting space you will enjoy viewing the following artist’s work on display.
Jack Mader photographer artist statement:
"'ICM Photography, The Magic of Time and Motion' — having been a professional photographer for nearly 50 years I have used many cameras, films and printing techniques. However, these days I’m strictly a digital photographer. I continue to be drawn to a wide variety of subject matter.
"When asked what type of photography I do, I say that 'I consider myself a journalist, using my camera to document my visual experience and I love sharing that experience with others.'
"The images presented here are examples of a photographic technique now known as Intentional Camera Movement or ICM. The technique involves moving the camera during longer than normal shutter speeds resulting in blurred, abstract and often painterly images.
"ICM photography has been around for decades but has gained prominence more recently with the advent of Instagram and other social media outlets. I have spent much of my career striving to make interesting, sharp and technically impeccable images.
"There was a certain amount of letting go that had to happen in order for me to pursue ICM imagery, yet I feel it’s my technical expertise that has contributed substantially to my success in making ICM images. I enjoy creating ICM images and being able to reduce a complex scene to such simple elements as color, shape and line with the magic element of time and mystery added to the image as well.
"I love color and take it very seriously. I print all my own images with an Epson inkjet printer using archival pigment-based inks and cotton rag acid free papers."
Margaret Massching artist statement: "My subject matter is landscapes and nature. The colors, lights and shadows, the different forms – be it hills, trees, water, or flowers. I paint mainly in oils and occasionally in acrylic pastels. My hope is for others to feel the same joy that I felt as I reflect on and paint the scenes."
Jenna Hestekin artist statement: "I live on a farm in Buffalo County Wisconsin. I am self-taught and passionate about creating art. Animals are my main inspiration, ad they’ve always been an important part of my life.
"I create drawings that convey the individual nuances and personalities of each animal. I work in Pen & Ink and in Scratchboard. I love the exquisitely fine detail and realism that can be portrayed using these two mediums. Creating art has been a part of my live as long as I can remember.
"For well over half of my life, I’ve had a chronic illness that causes constant pain, so while haven’t been able to do all the things I might have chosen to, I return to art time and again.
"Though it doesn’t cause physical relief from my pain, and, indeed, can worsen it sometimes, it is a blissful distraction, a healing process for my heart and mind. It allows me to portray mood and feeling and emotion in lovely ways."
The Healing Arts Collection is on display through Feb. 28, 2022.