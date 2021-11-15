19-Nov Jivan Ivan and the Kings of Swing "Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St., Waseca" 7-10 p.m. A night of fun music in the presence of art. $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. https://go.evvnt.com/924843-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
20-Nov Victorian Tea "Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna" 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear for a morning or afternoon tea and light food. Listen to holiday music and a retelling of Clement C. Moore's story A Visit with St. Nicholas. https://go.evvnt.com/924841-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
24-Nov Old Country Boys on Thanksgiving Eve "Boxers, 429 Central Ave. N., Faribault" 7-11 p.m. "Just a straightforward night of country and friends, a pre-celebration of Thanksgiving." https://go.evvnt.com/924742-0 editor@southernminnscene.com