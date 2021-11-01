I never realized just how much I had to say until my column was temporarily paused. Each month that rolled by as I sat on my couch binge watching Netflix and fighting with strangers on Twitter I would come across an article, trend, or general scenario that made me think, “Shoot, that would have been my (insert month here) column!”
Big shout out to our editor, Philip, who encouraged me to bring this back and hello to any new readers: Welcome to Mollywood BLVD.
This column covers all things pop culture and entertainment, including a few unsolicited observations and rants by yours truly. Today, we are going to unpack something I saw creeping into existence last fall but had no outlet, aside from social media or my daily morning show, to point it out.
Basically: corporate America is trying to make "apple" the new "pumpkin."
This year saw the earliest roll-out of the PSL since it launched at Starbucks back in 2003. For those who aren’t hip to the jargon, PSL stands for Pumpkin Spice Latte — a drink synonymous with “cheugy” women in Han Solo style puffy vests and Ugg boots, driving SUVs; essentially “basic” moms (like me). That is not to say that others can’t and don’t enjoy a good PSL; it’s a simple stereotype that I am more than happy to perpetuate.
The chain brought back the seasonal drink on Aug. 24 this year, getting a jump-start on the transition to fall. Just like you see Christmas decorations starting to go up in store aisles in early October, when something is a commercial success, retailers tend to want to capitalize on it for as long as possible while still maintaining the mystique that it is “Limited Time Only.”
Before it became a phenomenon, and let’s face it, I don’t think even Starbucks realized how popular it would become, so let me change that, before it became a latte, ‘pumpkin spice’ literally referred to a blend of spices used to flavor pumpkin pie: nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove. No actual pumpkin flavor at all.
Originating in Dutch East India, it was used for centuries in everything from pies to puddings. McCormick even sold a blend of the exact spices mentioned above. The idea to put it in a latte came from a Starbucks employee named Peter Dukes who had a hand in other successful seasonal drinks like the peppermint mocha. It launched in 100 Starbucks stores in Vancouver and Washington, but it wasn’t until 2015 that the PSL actually included any pumpkin flavor.
Needless to say, the change in formula was a hit. Moms everywhere were Instagramming their trendy fall drink. Worldwide sales of the PSL are now around 424 million per season accounting for an estimated $100 million in revenue in a single year. Just like the coveted McRib, sales of any products available only for a limited time have a built-in marketing impact.
As the PSL grew in popularity and basic witch trendiness, I scoffed at it. Until a co-worker brought me one in exchange for a favor. She needed me to bring a garment to a tailor in Mankato. I took one sip and was hooked. And, to be fair, I do occasionally wear puffy vests, own a few pairs of Ugg boots and drive an SUV, and I’m a mom who uses Instagram relentlessly, so as much as I fought it, I fit the demo.
What cracks me up is how many other companies have jumped on the trend. Pumpkin Spice SPAM, produced by Hormel Foods, was released in September 2019. If a PSL isn’t enough for your mornings, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are back on supermarket shelves for a limited time, and I wish I were kidding, but Trader Joe’s just introduced Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce. (Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.)
Are you with me here? So, I came up with this theory last year, but we were on a hiatus with the print version of Southern Minn Scene at the time, so it’s just been taking up mental real estate in my head for a year. I think that apple crisp, or apple spice, is the new or next pumpkin spice, and I have evidence to back it up.
Apple has always been a mainstay of fall: apple pie, apple crisp, apple cider, caramel apples etc… Traditional apple dishes don’t have that same built-in limited time appeal but that won’t stop anyone from trying! Piggy-backing on the popularity of hard seltzers in recent years, Anheuser-Busch has released a new “Fall Flannel Pack” of Bud Light Seltzer that includes the flavors Pumpkin Spice, Apple Crisp, Maple Pear and Toasted Marshmallow.
Who hasn’t enjoyed a cider beer in their day? It’s literally always been an option, at least as long as I have been of legal drinking age. But the addition of Apple Crisp to the fall lineup tipped me off that this was 100% intended to go along with your apple orchard visiting, basic fall flannel and puffy vest (or, let’s be real, shacket) wearing Insta content and hopefully become a big money maker for the company.
It’s not just Bud Light. Baileys has a new flavor to add to your morning Joe — apple pie. It’s apple pie flavored Irish cream available “while supplies last.” Pepsi is jumping on the trend with the new Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple soft drink. Krispy Kreme is offering new apple cider-flavored donuts. General Mills, who was already famous for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, took it a step further this fall and released a limited-time Apple Pie Toast Crunch (eye roll). Dunkin’ Donuts just released a new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher drink to pair with the apple cider donuts and are advertising it as "Apple to the Core." OREO released a limited edition Apple Cider Donut cookie this fall and, not to be outdone, Starbucks themselves just introduced a new Apple Crisp Macchiato.
If pumpkin spice isn’t your jam, you clearly have some options in the apple lane, but enjoy them sparingly, because they are all packed with sugar. “American as apple pie” is a saying for a reason. It’s always been great. But do we need to beat everything to death with marketing and gimmicks? In the immortal words of Paul McCartney (incidentally a co-founder of Apple Records), “Let it be.”
My brain can’t handle it! Stop trying to make ‘apple’ happen! Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.