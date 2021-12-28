Have you ever tried to imagine what your favorite movie would be like without its soundtrack? For many, a movie, the soundtrack, and/or the score, play an integral role in the overall experience we have while watching it.
Happy music lets us know it's OK to laugh and smile. Sad music tells us we should take this seriously, because there are deep thoughts and poignant moments ahead. And we can't forget about those ominous tones we hear as the main protagonist creeps through the dark house late at night that lets us know, at any moment, something is going to jump out and grab her.
The soundtrack and the score for a film set the emotional mood of each scene and give us "hints" as to how the character is feeling, and, in turn, how we should be feeling, every step of the way.
Once in a while, the soundtrack/score outshines and/or outlives the movie itself. Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Purple Rain, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas come to mind. And in even rarer instances, the music is almost its own character in the movie.
That is the case for "Sold Out", a newly released film that is deeply steeped in all things Minnesota. “Sold Out” is about a female talent scout (Kat) who sees potential in a construction-worker-by-day, aspiring-musician-by-night (John) and takes him under wing to try and ‘make it happen’ for him.
And, like many of us these days, I can't just watch a movie and enjoy it for what it is. With so much information available right at my fingertips, I must find out all that I can about this lovely local gem. It was filmed here, it stars local actors, it was written, directed, and produced by folks living right here with us in the frozen North.
And, best of all, our very own, very talented local music and theater communities were tapped to provide the music and performances. And I truly mean "best of all". In my opinion, though the storyline was compelling and heartfelt, the music rose above and carried its own weight on the screen.
The film hits many of the sweet spots that really showcase the diversity and awesomeness of the Minnesota music scene.
Our main focus throughout the film is on John (played by Sam Bardwell), the quintessential singer-songwriter/starving artist struggling to make ends meet and dreams come true. We've all seen that guy in a dive bar on a Tuesday night playing for a crowd of eight to 10 people.
We first meet Kat (played by Kelsey McMahon), a laser-focused talent scout, outside First Avenue just before her clients, Lincoln 8, play to a sold-out crowd from the legendary stage (or so it seems with a little movie magic). They represent the pop/rock sound and the local-band-gets-signed-by-big-record-label sect. And unless you live under a rock, you know of several such real-life bands.
Early on in his journey, Sam finds himself persuaded/forced by Kat to participate in an invite-only jam session with some clearly top-shelf blues musicians: Allen kirk, Craig Clark, Lonesome Dan Kase, Jon Erickson, and Nathaniel Harris. All played by themselves, all based in Minneapolis.
One of two major highlights in the movie was a stripped-down piano audition of a song called "Since the Beginning." Young up-and-comer Mercy plays and sings for Kat at the fictional Duggin's Bar in hopes of becoming her next project. It is a beautiful song (Written by John Guari) sung by the beautiful Aliya Mukamuri, who, incidentally, has a beautiful voice. The whole scene … just beautiful.
Highlight number two comes at the very end. It is also a piano/voice solo, this time by Kat herself (Kelsey McMahon). She sits alone at a piano and sings "Don't Wake Me Up" (written by Kris Delmhorst) as memories of her time with John flash through her mind/on our screen.
And what Minnesota-made movie would be complete without the landmarks and fine establishments of the area as the backdrop for our story?
As previously mentioned, the star-cladded exterior of First Avenue makes an early appearance, the Stone Arch bridge is the site of some chilly walks, and the opening shot is the incomparable Minneapolis skyline. Undoubtedly, if you are at all familiar with "The Cities" you will recognize more than one location.
And, as luck would have it, you can now enjoy this heartfelt, ear-pleasing movie from the very familiar Minnesota location that is your own living room. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and I would highly recommend it. Those who love music will enjoy it. Those who love a good indie flick will enjoy it. And those who love both just can't go wrong.