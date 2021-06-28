3-4-Jul Blooming Prairie Old Fashioned 4th Blooming Prairie "9 a.m. to 11 p.m." "Starting with an antique tractor show Saturday morning and ending with fireworks Sunday night, this little town's independence celebration is big. Beer garden, concessions, kids activities and more." https://go.evvnt.com/811554-0
4-Jul North Morristown July 4th Celebration "10500 215th St. W., 10500 215th St. W., Morristown" 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m. "Old-fashioned fun all day long. Parade, food and drink stands, silent auction, bluegrass music, prizes, ice cream and pie, fireworks and lots of dancing." https://go.evvnt.com/811502-0
4-Jul Saint Peter Old Fashioned Fourth "Minnesota Square Park, 1000 S. Minnesota Ave., Saint Peter" 10 a.m.-11 p.m. "Parade starts 10 a.m., picnic in the park noon to 4 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. With food trucks, drink vendors and more, St. Peter always manages to draw thousands to its Independence Day celebration." https://go.evvnt.com/811461-0
4-Jul Lakefest "Clear Lake Park, 1000 Eighth Ave. NE., Waseca" 3-11 p.m. "Lakefest features Joe Nino, Miller Denn, Los Tequileros, the Resonant Rogues and Charlie Parr with Liz Draper. Fireworks follow the music at 10 p.m. The event is free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket." https://go.evvnt.com/811358-0