The history of this little bar & grill is long and colorful. It has been in the current form for many years, with typical additions and upgrades along the way. It is co-owned for the last 20 years by Tom and Barbara Weiss.
Before Boonies, it is was the Blue Horse Saloon (1989-2001), and prior to that, it was the Millersburg Store (1976-1988). During these times, it has always been a family owned and operated full service bar & grill; and is most recently acclaimed for its award-winning burgers.
Boonies is open at 11 a.m. every day except Tuesdays. They are open until 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and until 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. “COVID has changed us a little, as we used to be open until 1 a.m. We are temporarily closed on Tuesdays, due to lack of staff,” explained Tom Weiss.
While Boonies boasts a full menu of appetizers, wraps, pizzas, and salads, it is the scrumptious hamburgers that are the restaurant’s forte; and that starts with buying the best. The good folks at Boonies buy “never frozen” certified Black Angus beef, which they have delivered fresh, several times a week. The two most popular burgers at Boonies are the Olive burger (green olives, cheddar Jack cheese, and sour cream) and the “namesake” Millersburger (the famous burger adorned with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and special sauce).
The venue’s covered three-season patio is a popular attraction, and it is really like no other in the area. It may also be reserved for private events, such as birthdays, groom’s dinners, and retirement parties. Boonies offers a great happy hour; Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. with $3 taps and $3 appetizers; bar Bingo every Thursday night at 7 p.m., and other great weekly specials. The Weiss’s host poker runs, motorcycle charity events, side-by-side runs (razors), and the eatery is conveniently located close to numerous, groomed snowmobile trails.
“Thank you to all who have supported us for the past 20 years. Whether it is our numerous regulars from down the street who visit us several times a week or the thousands who stop off the interstate for a quick bite, we appreciate it greatly. Lastly, we invite anyone reading this to come out and try one of our famous burgers!” — Tom & Barbara Weiss
Boonies is located at 3301 Millersburg Blvd, Faribault, MN — just 1 mile west of Interstate 35.