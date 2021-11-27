December is quickly approaching and Minnesota winter is upon us, as the daylight hours grow shorter. Holiday celebrations are being planned, and the theater community is no exception.
Theatrical performances have re-emerged from the proverbial ‘woodwork,’ after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. This year, live performances are eagerly being welcomed back by artists and musical theater-goers alike throughout Southern Minnesota.
There will be no shortage of choices when it comes to finding the perfect live theater performance this December. Audiences will surely be tantalized with laughter and excitement.
Paradise
If you are looking for a child-friendly experience to kick off your holidays, the Paradise Community Theater is thrilled to present Elf, the Musical. This on-stage production, directed by Sandy Hardy-Hagen, is based on the cinematic version of the same name, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. Elf, the Musical, tells a story of Buddy, a young orphan boy, and his accidental trip to the North Pole.
“The Paradise Community Theater is dedicated to bringing family friendly plays to the stage, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to direct this performance,” Hardy-Hagen said. “I have met so many wonderful people with differing talents; on-stage talents, throughout my years of directing theater. We want every production to be a good experience for families who come to see our shows, as well as a memorable experience for the children, when they are on stage. Being able to bring such a rewarding influence to our community, through musical theater is why I do what I do.”
Evening shows are Dec. 3, 4, 8 (sensory friendly), 9, and 10 (ASL interpreted) at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are Dec. 5, 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are member $18/non-member $20/student $14. The sensory friendly cost is $10 with a maximum of $30 per family.
Mankato Playhouse
Mankato’s Playhouse will be performing "Scrooge, the Musical,” written by Roger Hoopman, and directed by Artistic and Executive Director David Holmes with Davori Productions Co.
After the Playhouse shut down in 2020, due to the pandemic, just two weeks shy of their opening, “Scrooge, the Musical” is finally back, and the cast and crew are ready to share this one-of-a-kind version of the Charles Dickens’ classic, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ more than ever. Original music scores, written by Hoopman and Warren Harrison, will also see their Minnesota debut this year, as well. Cast and crew members range from 9-86 years of age, with more than half being new to the stage.
According to Holmes, this 45-year-old original script has never been performed outside of Hoopman’s Northern California community, and without Hoopman as the lead performer.
“I was an actor in (Hoopman’s) Scrooge, the Musical, in 1999. When (Roger) gave me the go-ahead to direct his show here in Minnesota, I was honored, and I hope to exceed his expectations,” said Holmes.
“Live theater during the holidays is such a great way to experience the magic of the season, and the cast and crew have waited much longer than anticipated for these performances,” he added.
Holmes did mention that ticket sales have already sold out 70% of their shows, but added a 10th performance, to give more people the opportunity to attend. Performances will be Dec. 3-19, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. Audience members can choose to attend the dinner portion of the show, (6 p.m.), or show only, with seating at 7 p.m. Sunday matinee performances will have lunch seating at 12:30 p.m., or show only seating at 1:30 p.m., for the 2 p.m. performance.
Vegan/Vegetarian/Gluten Free meal options are available upon request, with catering by Absolute Custom Catering.
Northfield Arts Guild
Another classic holiday performance of “It's a Wonderful Life” will take place at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater.
This 1940’s radio-on-stage production by Tony “Sparkx” Palermo, translates from its iconic film version, to a golden-era live performance, including cast members as live sound effect artists. If you are looking for a classic, heartwarming performance, this holiday icon will not disappoint.
Shows are Dec. 4 and 11 at 7 p.m., plus Dec. 5 and 12 at 2 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus College
St. Peter’s Gustavus Adolphus Theater and Dance department will be taking to the stage in three unique performances representing the winter solstice in "solstånd," Dec. 10-12 at the Roy and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theater.
Advised by Visiting Assistant Professor Kimberly Braun, this slow tempo Japanese influenced performance, devised entirely by the performers, celebrates the solstice, and warmth of the season, during winter. Slow tempo, originated by Japanese theater artist, Shogo Ohta, offers a look at human behavior, and the celebration of the outdoors, and comforts found through the human experience, during the long winter months.
Shows are Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.
Little Theatre of Owatonna
The Little Theatre of Owatonna is gearing up for their holiday performance of the hilarious, “Every Christmas Story Ever Told, (and then some!)” by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez.
With favorites like The Grinch, and the not-so-familiar, Gustav, the Rein-goat, these stories will retell the easiest of Christmas traditions, in a most non-traditional way. Full disclosure: A discussion as to “whether or not Santa is real,” will be part of the act for those who may attend with young children.
“This performance is a fun, comical way to approach the holiday favorites,” said Director Zackery Knapton. “I am confident this show will be one of the funniest shows out there this holiday season!”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10, and 11 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Dec 5 and 12. Online tickets will be available at LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org/buy-tickets for members Nov. 13 and the public Nov. 20. Adult ticket price is $17; student ticket price is $14.
Lincoln Community Center
Rex’s Exes, a Southern fried comedic story of mid-life crisis, calamity, and catastrophe will perform at the Lincoln Community Center in Mankato for six performances, beginning December 3 and running through the 12th. This show is sponsored by a grant through the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, and presented by Merely players and Downs Food Group.
Please be aware, some theaters may be requiring proof of vaccination before attending performances. Others are leaving this choice to the discretion of the audience members. Please check local websites for specific protocol and ticketing information.
On Fridays and Saturdays, dinner seating takes place from 6-6:15 p.m. and show seating at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance. On Sundays, dinner seating takes place 12:30-12:45 p.m. and show seating at 1:30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. performance.