SCENE - Local Movie industry on the rebound

Two years ago, the motion picture industry was rocked by COVID as the pandemic forced the closure of theaters across the nation and halted the production of movies.
When the theaters did reopen later in 2020, the release of new movies was significantly limited. Many theaters survived by showing classic movies or just did not open at all.
Fast forward to 2022 and the movie industry appears to be on the rebound thanks to the increased number of new releases, major blockbusters and a renewed confidence in moviegoers as they return to the theater.
“We are probably at 60-70 percent of where we were pre-pandemic,” said Chris Brown, co-owner of the Cannon Valley Cinema 10 in Dundas and the Red Wing Cinema 8 in Red Wing, Minn. “It really helped having Spider-Man (Spider-Man: No Way Home)…that was wonderful. We also had some great movies over the holidays and that gave us a nice boost. The good news is that people still want to come out to the movies and have a great experience.”
Tony Tillemans, a Vice President with CEC Theaters (which owns the Northwoods Cinema 10 in Owatonna) added, “As far as the business goes, it has been tough the last couple years, but it certainly has improved significantly since the beginning of the pandemic.
“When we have had product, we have done fine. It has been more of a product issue for us and we do expect to see a more steady release of movies in the coming year. Batman will be a very significant movie opening on March 4 and there will be a lot of movies opening in April. So the rest of the year looks quite strong and I think we are going to get back to some sense of normalcy as far as the release schedule of movies.”
The area’s theaters offer fans top-flight options for their movie viewing experience. Both the Owatonna and Dundas theaters feature 10 screens showing the latest offerings from Hollywood. In addition, both facilities provide luxury leather recliners for seating and a wide range of options at their concessions stands.
“We installed the recliners when the theater was built in 2017 and our customers absolutely love it,” Brown said about the seating arrangements at the theater in Dundas.
The Cannon Valley Cinema 10 added beer and wine to its concession menu three years ago and the option has been a positive addition.
“It has been wonderful,” Brown said. “It is just another add on to the movie going experience for people. People just enjoy another choice, much like our food offerings with pizza and chicken fingers. It is another choice for people to have besides popcorn. You can have a glass or wine or get a fun tap beer and watch a great flick … it’s a neat thing to do.”
In an effort to attract customers, the Northwoods Cinema 10 and Cannon Valley Cinema 10 both offer $5 admission to movies on Tuesdays. Special matinee prices are offered daily at both theaters along with discounts for children and seniors. The Cannon Valley Cinema 10 also offers military discounts and free junior sized popcorn on Mondays.
Of note, the Cannon Valley Cinema offers theater rentals for groups and has a separate party room available to use for birthday parties as another feature.
Both theaters have online ticketing available that allow fans to purchase tickets in advance and avoid lines at the box office. In addition, the theaters provide customers with the ability to select and reserve their seats in advance.
COVID concerns and state mandates have created enhanced cleaning and sanitizing in the industry and both local theaters have strived to provide a safe environment for their customers and employees.
“As COVID progressed and we learned what protocols needed to be in place, we just followed all of those things and have also tried to put in our own safety touches too,” Brown said.
Tillemans noted that the introduction of the luxury seating helps meet some of the social distancing guidelines, as recliner seats have rows that are over six feet apart.
Brown added on the topic of COVID precautions, “The other great thing about theaters is that you’re in these massive rooms and every single theater has its own air conditioning and heating units. So you are not breathing any air from the other theaters. They are such large auditoriums with their own air exchangers and that air is pushed out of there continuously.
“Having said that, going to the theater is one of the safest things you can do as an activity when you go out.”
Brown and his wife also own the Red Wing Cinema 8 in Red Wing, Minn. and expanded their business when the building in Dundas became available in 2017.
“We looked at several locations for our second site and then the K-Mart building became available, it was within the price range we were looking,” Brown said. “There was no theater in Faribault or Northfield, so there was a very large swath of people not being serviced by a theater.”
As the world slowly comes out of the COVID pandemic, the movie industry also appears to be making a recovery. In fact, Spider-Man: No Way Home released in late 2021 has already grossed over $1.75 billion at the box office and ranks among the top four highest grossing films of all time in the United States and Canada.
Some of those anticipated movies slated for release in the upcoming months include the much anticipated The Batman (Mar. 4) that features Robert Pattison as Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler.
One of the last big box office hits before the pandemic was Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release on April 8. Moribus starring Jared Leto is schedule to debut on April 1 and Harry Potter fans will want to mark April 15 for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law of The Road to Perdition fame.
Movies to watch for in May include Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth OIsen in Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6) along with the return of Tom Cruise after more than 30 years in Top Gun: Maverick (May 27).
Summer releases to focus on include another chapter in the Jurassic Park franchise - Jurassic World Dominion (June 10) and Lightyear (June 1), which follows the further adventures of Toy Story’s beloved Buzz Lightyear. Marvel will add another must-see to the summer blockbuster list with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8. Thor’s all-star cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Chris Pratt.
Notable releases later during the upcoming holiday season in 2022 include: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 16) and Avatar 2 (Dec. 16).
As evident by the growing list of new features, movie theaters are once again becoming a top entertainment choice for area residents.
“Families are getting out, kids are getting out and adults are getting out again,” Brown said. “Everybody is getting out again to the movies and it is so nice to see.”
A complete listing of area movie theaters are listed below. Please call or check the movie theaters’ websites for current movies being offered and showtimes.
Theaters in the area:
Cannon Valley Cinema 10
404 Schilling Drive, Dundas
Phone: 507-366-3456
Facts: 10 screens, concessions, beer and wine served, luxury recliner seating in all theaters, party room available for rental
Northwoods Cinema 10
300 Allan Avenue, Owatonna
Phone: 507-451-1410
Facts: 10 screens, concessions, luxury recliner seating in all theaters
AMC Classic Mankato 6
1600 Warren Street, Mankato
Phone: 507-625-1763
Cinemark River Hills Movies 8
1850 Adams Street, Mankato
Phone: 507-625-1929
Facts: Luxury recliner seats in all theaters
Mankato Cinema 4
12 Civic Center Plaza #1640, Mankato
Phone: 507-779-7309
CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theater
2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester
Phone: 507-536-7469
CMX Cinemas Chateau
3450 East Circle Drive NE, Rochester
Phone: 507-483-3335
Facts: Luxury recliner seats, currently closed on Monday through Thursday
Kasson State Theater
221 W. Main Street, Kasson
Phone: 507-634-6300
Facts: Classic theater first opened in 1937 that closed in 1967. After many years being used as a church, the State Theater returned to the movie business in 1998. The theater currently has one screen.
Marcus Rochester Cinema and IMAX
4340 Maine Ave. SE, Rochester
Phone: 507-529-1753
Facts: IMAX screen, Super Seven DLX, luxury recliners, some theaters feature heated Dream Loungers
Red Wing Cinema 8
140 Tyler Road N., Red Wing
651-385-8856
Facts: Eight screens
Winona 7
70 W 2nd Street., Winona
Phone: 507-452-4172