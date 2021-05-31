3-Jun 1st Thursday Downtown "Central Park, Owatonna" 5-8:30 p.m. "The nice weather is here, more people are vaccinated, and new opportunities to get outside and enjoy yourself are available. This street festival in downtown Owatonna features makers, music, food and shopping. Spend the day enjoying all the best parts of summer." https://go.evvnt.com/791204-0
4-Jun Morristown Dam Days Morristown "7 p.m.- June 6, 7 p.m." "One of the first big community festivals of the summer in southern Minnesota. Live entertainment, parades, a barbecue cook off and Medallion Hunt are just the tip of the iceberg for the 36th annual Morristown Dam Days, which runs from June 4-6. Check out everything that's on tap at the Dam Days, Morristown MN Facebook page." https://go.evvnt.com/791257-0