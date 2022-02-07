Terry and Amy Blaschko own and operate The Embassy Bar & Grill, in a building that has been a fixture of the downtown since 1862.
Embassy Bar has been in historic downtown St. Peter, Minnesota for over 75 years. Terry and Amy have owned it since 2008, when it became Blaschko’s Embassy Bar & Grill.
“Our on-site general manager is Jackie Blaschko, who runs all operations for us in St. Peter. She has been in this industry her entire working career. All of our staff — cook, bartender and server — they are a very talented and experienced crew,” explained Amy Blaschko.
The Blaschkos specialize in serving huge, delicious burgers, with 13 different burgers on the menu — which also includes sandwiches, salads, and wraps. Once a month, the venue features a steak dinner special for $14.95, including salad, steak cooked to choice, baked potato and corn.
Amy and Terry offer all of the traditional burgers but some of their specialty items are: Patty Melt: a very juicy 1/2-pound burger smothered with 4 slices of cheese and fried onions, served on buttery-grilled Texas toast; Boom-Boom Burger: the same great 1/2-pound burger smothered in pepper jack cheese and topped with (2) thick strips of crispy bacon, fried onions, Jalapenos, all drizzled with Boom-Boom Sauce (a rich, flavorful, creamy sauce with a little kick); Olive Burger: same delicious 1/2-pound burger, melted Swiss, American and pepper-jack, topped with thick sliced bacon, green olives and house-prepared-seasoned sour cream; the most popular sandwich is the Steak Philly Melt: the traditional thinly sliced steak, topped with fried onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, however, it’s enhanced by adding a drizzle of Boom-Boom sauce, and sandwiching the traditional between 4 slices of Swiss cheese, and buttery grilled Texas toast, a creamy rich sandwich from just this side of heaven!
While the Embassy burgers are paramount, a close second are the delectable Steak Bites: “We grill the tender bits of steak, season them with our own signature steak seasoning and top them with your choice of onions, mushrooms, green peppers or blue cheese crumbles,” Amy remarked.
“We are a unique historic venue, with some of the best customer service you are going to find in any restaurant or bar, which only complements our great food and cold drinks to make for a memorable experience!” said Amy.
The venue is open 365 days a year from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. And yes, that includes all holidays. The Blaschkos host “Sunday Funday” meat raffles, Thursday night Bingo and monthly steak dinner specials. Too, Embassy Bar is a great place to stop for a bite to eat and a couple of cold drinks, while enjoying the St. Peter Downtown Historic District, or experiencing some of the many music festivals throughout the summer.
“We pride ourselves on providing an unforgettable customer experience to everyone that comes through our doors. Stop in and check us out. You won’t be disappointed!” - Terry & Amy.