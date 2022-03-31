Every so often, as a broadcaster, I get the opportunity to meet and interview some very interesting people. I have had the pleasure of bringing author Chris Norbury on the KOWZ 100.9 morning show throughout the years to promote each of his novels. Norbury is an award-winning author who grew up in the Twin Cities and touts a B.S. in Music Education from the University of Minnesota.
He and has been a long-time Owatonna resident who has woven many of his passions, along with local ties, together in his mystery-suspense thriller novel series including: Straight River, Castle Danger, and his most recent book, Dangerous Straits.
Norbury is an avid supporter of local, independent bookstores and is involved in many groups including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Minnesota to which he donates a portion of his book sales. When I asked him if he could sit down to answer more of my questions so that we could dig a little deeper for our readers, he did not hesitate.
As a child, what did you want to do when you grew up?
First, a pitcher for the MN Twins, then an architect, then a musician.
When did you first realize you wanted to be a writer?
I didn’t have any sort of revelatory “Aha!” moment. After various careers, including public school band director, financial planner, wine consultant, and private investor (sort of a day trader), I was looking for another “hobby that got out of control.” (Like music, investing, and wine that led to my previous jobs). I always felt I was a competent writer of emails, letters, basic essays, etc., and others had told me that. So when my wife said, “You should write a novel,” I figured, “Why not?” That was back in about 2008.
How long does it take you to write a book?
Too long! (laughs) The average seems to be about three years
Do you have any interesting writing “quirks?”
Most writers prefer writing early in the morning or late at night, and most like to write in solitude. I generally write between 10 am and 3 pm. I also prefer writing in public places, especially coffee shops, so I guess those are quirks.
I usually write on my laptop, but I always use pen and paper when I’m brainstorming for ideas or ways to fix a scene or plot problem.
Do you do have any special traditions to celebrate the completion of a novel?
I drink Champagne. The good stuff from France. If ever there was an excuse to party, it’s completing a novel.
Many of your book reference names and landmarks in Owatonna. How did you gain inspiration for some of the names and places in your novel series?
I’m a diehard Minnesota lover, so I never imagined setting a novel anywhere else. We’ve got a lot of geographical diversity--Lake Superior and 11,00- other lakes, rivers including the Mighty Mississippi, farmland, prairies, dense forest, remote wilderness (the BWCAW), even mountains! At least that’s what the map says about the Sawtooth Mountains in the Arrowhead. It’s easy to get inspired when you have so many settings to choose from. Plus, readers LOVE to read about places they know and have visited.
As far as character names are concerned, I use local names (primarily surnames) of people I know or have met. It gives the stories authenticity since they tend to match the ethnicity and heritage of the area. Plus, I have fun giving subtle little shoutouts to friends by using their last names. I even honored two friends who died before I published one book by using their names and giving them small speaking parts.
How many novels have you written? Which is your favorite?
Three.
My favorite? Wow, I guess that’s like choosing a favorite child. I’m equally proud of all three. Depending on the reviews and reader reactions I may get, I think Dangerous Straits may have a slight edge because I took some chances with style, characters, and dialogue. I like to think my writing took a step forward with Dangerous Straights.
Tell me about your most recent novel, Dangerous Straits:
It’s the third book in my Matt Lanier mystery-thriller series. It begins with Matt barely surviving on the streets of Minneapolis, playing guitar for spare change, and living in a homeless shelter. He’s still hiding from the bad guy, Smythe, who heads the conspiracy Matt uncovered in Straight River. Matt discovers he has PTSD, reaches rock bottom, and then decides to give up his fight against Smythe. He’ll do anything to get enough money to purchase a new identity on the black market so he can try to live a normal life again. But then, a ray of hope appears in the form of an unlikely ally. So Matt must choose between trying to stop Smythe one final time or living in fear for the rest of his life.
Do you hear from your readers much? What kinds of things do they say?
It’s hard to quantify “much.” I occasionally get emails, texts, or social media comments from readers who enjoyed one of my books. I’m also surprised by the number of people who see me in public and compliment me on my books. Many of the comments are about the local settings. Others liked the fast pace of my stories, the plot twists, and Matt being a musician--not a macho thriller hero like a detective, a secret agent, or a plain old badass like Jack Reacher. And I suppose I’m not famous enough for people to go out of their way to post long reviews on Amazon.com explaining why one of my books was so bad. But the online reviews have been overwhelmingly positive--about 90% are 4- and 5-star reviews or ratings.
What is the most challenging part of being an author?
Putting on my business hat and selling my books. Business and creativity don’t mix well, so it’s difficult to excel in both areas. Ninety-nine percent of authors who try to make money selling books need to do their own marketing and selling. Only the top echelon of writers have marketing teams backed by the publishing houses to handle the business side.
What is the most rewarding part?
Getting an unsolicited compliment from a stranger who drove a long way to meet me (like an hour or more!) at a book signing or book festival just to tell me how much they LOVED one of my books.
You donate a portion of your book sales to Big Brothers of Southern Minnesota. Tell me about your involvement with the program.
I’ve wanted to be a Big Brother since the mid-1990s, but the timing wasn’t right. My wife and I were living in Chicagoland, and I sensed we wouldn’t be there permanently. I didn’t want to commit to the organization and then leave a year or two later. So, I put the Big Brother idea on hold. As soon as we moved to Owatonna and learned there was a BBBS chapter in town, I signed up. It was scary at first because I don’t have children of my own and hadn’t interacted with kids much since I left teaching back in 1984. I got lucky with my first Little Brother, Zach, and we stayed together until he aged out of the program. I was matched with my second Little, Ethan, for more than six years. Then COVID came, life got stressful, and age started catching up with me. I didn’t have the mental and emotional energy I needed to be a good Big Brother, so I “retired” after twenty years. Now I call myself a “Big Brother Emeritus.”
When I published my first book, I approached the local BBBS chapter about doing joint promotions. I’d share my story and help recruit Bigs at my book signings and other appearances and donate part of my book sales to them in exchange for them giving me BBBS bookmarks to hand out to customers and allowing me to sell books at some of their events like Bowl For Kids’ Sake.
How much have you been able to donate to the organization?
As of the end of 2021, I’ve donated more than $2,500 to BBBS of Southern MN from book sales, roundup donations, and freewill offerings.
Where can people buy your books?
Go to your local bookstore first. If they don’t have it, they’ll order it for you. You can buy signed copies from me when I appear at bookstores, book festivals, and street fairs like Owatonna’s Downtown Thursday, Hopkins Mainstreet Day, or the Hopkins Raspberry Festival. I have an online store accessible through my website, chrisnorbury.com, where you can buy a signed copy from me directly, and I’ll ship it to you at no charge in the continental U.S. EBook and print versions are available at all the big online retailers. Finally, I always have copies with me, so if you see me around town writing in a coffee shop or at the golf course, I’d be happy to sell you a copy.
You are currently on a book tour of sorts, starting with the launch in February at the Owatonna Country Club followed by a book signing at Little Professors. For those who missed you, will you be hosting any other events in Owatonna?
My next event in Owatonna will be “Coffee and Conversation” at the Owatonna Public Library on April 9, from 10 am to Noon. I’ll give an informal presentation about my books and writing in general, with a heavy focus on discussion and Q&A. I hope it’ll be just like getting a group of friends together for Saturday morning coffee and having a fun, relaxed, and informative conversation.
Anything else coming up our readers should know about?
Check my website, chrisnorbury.com, for my schedule. I’m adding events gradually, but I’ll be busy throughout 2022, especially with events in southern MN and the Twin Cities.
And yes, I am working on a new book—a middle-grade adventure novel starring a Little Brother and a Big Brother.