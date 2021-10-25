Like the phoenix rising from the ashes … or maybe more like the bear waking from its hibernation … or actually maybe a squirrel or a hedgehog … Southern Minn Scene is back, this time exclusively for readers of APG Southern Minn newspapers.
For those unfamiliar, Scene is an arts and entertainment publication that covers the Southern Minnesota area, particularly our newspaper territory, including Owatonna, Faribault, Northfield, St. Peter, Waseca County, Le Sueur County, Kenyon and surrounding areas.
Our stories and columns tell you about happenings across our region and sometimes the state of Minnesota, plus places to shop and eat, artists and musicians to know, and activities to enjoy. We'll also tell you about movies and TV to watch, music to listen to, and trends to follow.
We had to take a break, like many operations, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, but our water has been simmering for months now, and we've reached the boiling point, kicking things off with our November edition (this one). You'll find it inserted in the Oct. 27 Northfield News, Waseca County News and Kenyon Leader, plus the Oct. 28 Owatonna People's Press, Faribault Daily News, St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News.
For those of you familiar with our brand, we hope you've been missing us and are excited to see us back. To those brand new, welcome and enjoy.
Movies!
Now I can get on with my personal column, which is all about films — you know, movies, flicks, features, motion pictures. Those things that play in the big theaters that no one used to be afraid of (by the way, if you're looking to ease back into some not-yet-post-pandemic normalcy, theaters are a good place, in my opinion, as they are thoroughly cleaned between shows, you can pick your own seats at most, and people are expected not to talk in your face).
Since it's been so long, I'll keep it simple. Here are some movies I've seen since the pandemic that you could watch. I'll try to give a variety for this audience's ever-eclectic taste.
If you'd like to be excited (action): Nobody (rentable on several services), starring Bob Odenkirk, is a knowing, fast-paced, sometimes stylish action flick in the same vain as John Wick but with a larger dose of comedy; Godzilla vs. Kong (HBO Max) is exactly what the title says, and while you shouldn't expect beautifully written plot points, the big fights live up to the billing; Extraction (Netflix) is really not that good, but Chris Hemsworth is charismatic enough to make it entertaining; Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix) isn't perfect, but it's all about the ladies and it's a fun ride.
If you'd like to be super (hero films): Shang Chi and the Legion of the Ten Rings (Disney-Plus) is standard Marvel affair, but at times it's quite breathtaking, and it's nice to see some new faces and cultures; The Suicide Squad (HBO Max) should not be confused for one of my least favorite movies ever, Suicide Squad, and is, in fact, everything the first movie should've been — namely fun; Black Widow (Disney-Plus) is a great mix of superhero tropes with a more grounded story to anchor it, along with some great actors.
If you'd like to be thrilled (mystery and suspense): Promising Young Woman (HBO Max), featuring an award-winning performance from Carrie Mulligan, will look to twist and turn you, and it's a joy all the way through; Tenet (HBO Max), Christopher Nolan's latest, delves into the usual time-bending madness the director loves, and it mostly works; Saint Maud (Hulu) is weird, weird, weird, but it's also interesting and original for those who give it a chance; Pig (rentable on several services), starring Nicholas Cage, is one I have admittedly not seen yet, but I expect to be unpredictable and apparently moving.
If you'd like to be impressed (critically acclaimed): Nomadland (Hulu), the Best Picture winner from surging director Chloe Zhao and starring the always magnificent Frances McDormand, hits at the heart of inner turmoil through the lens of modern nomads; Minari (rentable from several services), the story of a Korean family transplanting to the American south in the 1980s, tells a poignant, personal story that most any family could relate to; Judas and the Black Messiah (HBO Max), based off a true story, features actors that will punch you in the gut with their performances.
If you'd like to be frightened (horror): Candyman (rentable from several services) is a modernized reimagining of the 1992 film of the same name, and while it can be heavy-handed with the messaging, it provides a nice mix of scares and societal metaphors; A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount-Plus) takes what works from the first movie — suspense and perfect pacing — and adds a bit more budget; Army of the Dead (Netflix) is just a good old-fashioned zombie basher, and it gets the job done.
If you'd like to be laughing (comedy): Plan B (Hulu) is a hilarious gem that calls back to youthful troubles that are sometimes bigger than us adults might realize; Free Guy (rentable on several services) is a lot better than I thought it was going to be and is a breeze to watch; Cruella (Disney-Plus) was just pretty fun for me, but some non-movie snobs I know absolutely loved it; On The Rocks (Apple TV) is a cute, mild, humorous affair.
If you'd like to be warm and fuzzy (rom-com and animated): Palm Springs (Hulu) shirks the typical rom-com narrative for some thriller-style hijinks, but it remains crowd-pleasing all the way; In The Heights (HBO Max) is a fresh and fun musical that really has some fantastic numbers; The Unicorn (Hulu) is a quirky little love (and lack of love) story and, at times, is laugh out loud hilarious; Soul (Disney-Plus) shot straight up my favorites list among animated films and works for kids and adults alike.
If you'd like to be in the past (oldies but goodies): French Connection (rentable on multiple services) proves they've known how to make an action movie for a long time; All The President's Men (HBO Max) still holds up as an important tale of the work hard journalism can do — I'm biased; Singin' in the Rain (HBO Max) does have some overt sexism, but overall, it's an engaging tale that set the stage for so many musicals that came after.