8-May Fred The Bear Concert "Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St. S., Northfield" 5-8 p.m. "It's great to have some live music back in our lives. Head to the Northfield Armory Square green space for some great music, food by Kahlo and a full bar. Fred The Bear does Alt-Rock/Folk Rock music with rich harmonies, tempo changes and driving rhythms." https://go.evvnt.com/776896-0
9-May Ron & Steve and The Father's Daughters "Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, 41142 160th St., Waseca" 1:30-7 p.m. Enjoy Mother's Day at the pizza farm with some live music by two bands. Ron & Steven Unplugged from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and The Father's Daughters from 5-7 p.m. With good tunes and bad jokes, Ron and Steve perform music from the 50s to the 80s." https://go.evvnt.com/776907-0