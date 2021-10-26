"The Corpse Queen" by Heather M. Herrman
c.2021, Putnam $18.99 / $24.99 Canada 416 pages
Everyone's gone. The box *clicks* shut and you're all alone.
Just you, a scratchy outfit, and the bugs. It's dark down there underground, and not very warm, but so what? You're in no position to care much anymore because you're dead. Dead and buried, and in "The Corpse Queen" by Heather M. Herrman, don't fret.
You won't be down there long.
Her feet were frozen. So was her mind.
Riding atop a carriage with the luggage in the blowing snow, seventeen-year-old Molly Green was stunned at the turns her life had taken. Years before, her parents had left her at an orphanage with a promise to fetch her later, but they were both dead of consumption. Her best friend, Kitty, had drowned herself in the river – or so the nuns claimed. And now a supposed "Aunt" had sent for Molly, though it was Molly's understanding that she had no living relatives. She was told that "Aunt Ava" needed her help.
The mansion at which she arrived was framed with grotesque statues but before Molly could enter the imposing door, she was whisked away by a young man named Tom to do an "errand" for her aunt. But it was a test: told to retrieve a box that no one else should touch, Molly ultimately learned that the container held a dead man's head.
Indeed, Aunt Ava needed help: she was Philadelphia's "Corpse Queen," and she needed Molly to procure bodies for medical classes that were taught in an abandoned chapel behind her mansion. Stealing corpses was lucrative, but dangerous: it could only be done at night, and avoiding the other corpse-snatchers in the city was a must.
It was likewise gruesome, but necessary; there was no other way for doctors to learn about human anatomy. It was also the best way for Molly to find the man she believed had murdered her friend, Kitty.
She only had to make sure that she didn't become a corpse herself...
Who doesn't hate nightmares? Everybody does, so here's the best advice: start "The Corpse Queen" but put it aside two hours before bedtime and read something else, maybe something with pretty pictures to distract yourself.
Forget about corpses for the night.
If you can.
Filled with dark, stormy nights; mouldering bodies, fresh graveyards, gore, mud, and disfigured figures in the gloom, this novel is exactly what you want this time of year. Author Heather M. Herrman adds gruesome to gothic to make a tale loosely based here and there on history, and that authenticity adds to the horror of it all. Yes, the ending might be somewhat predictible but getting there is like spending a night in a morgue, the power's out, and one refrigerated drawer holds a stone-cold killer. This is good stuff.
What it's absolutely not is appropriate for young teens. This book might be found in the YA section of bookstore or library but its many adult themes should give parents pause. Better to share it with someone 17-to-adult; for them, "The Corpse Queen" will click.
----
"It's Your Funeral! Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime – Before It's Too Late" by Kathy Benjamin
c.2021, Quirk Books $16.99 / $22.99 Canada 176 pages
How do you say "goodbye"?
How can you let go, knowing that it's the last time, the last moment, that the laughs you shared, the meals, the trips are over? How do you take your leave, and leave behind nothing but good memories? You read "It's Your Funeral!" by Kathy Benjamin, that's how, and you go with a nudge, a wink, and some awesome tunes.
You'll never get out of this world alive.
Kathy Benjamin thinks we all need to remember that. She's going to die, you're going to die, everyone in the past who ever drew a breath has died, full stop. So, because you have no choice in this matter, you might as well make your final farewell as personal as possible.
Most people who've gone before you have had ground burials, but today's decedents have choices, says Benjamin. Ground burials are not the most earth-friendly actions you can take and, most surprisingly, neither is cremation – although, if you decide on cremation, there "creative" things that can be done with your dead self.
Otherwise, you might choose a natural burial, or composting. You could become food for trees and plants, or you could be made into "sludge." Burial at sea might be an option, or go out with a bang, become bling, or be "buried" in space. If you're really science-minded, you could be plastinated, or you could donate your body to a medical facility or a "body farm." Check local laws before going wild.
As for your funeral, Benjamin touches upon the various religious services you can have, and ideas for venues. Imagine your funeral at your favorite bar, or at a bowling alley. Give out goodie bags, ask friends to sign your casket, and choose funeral tunes that mean something to you in life. Write your own obituary and be sure to give your digital passwords to your loved ones. Then leave a legacy, a bench with your name on it, a park, or a brick at a stadium. You might be gone, but you won't be forgotten...
By now, you already know that "It's Your Funeral!" isn't your usual funeral planner. Nope, this planner is made for the person who cha-cha'd through life, catching every adventure, looking for the next party, and who doesn't want to go until Last Call is announced.
Though the subject is normally quite morose, author Kathy Benjamin puts the fun in funerals by making readers chuckle, kind of in a shoulder-nudging way that lets us know it's okay if we don't necessarily want crying beside our crypts. In addition to helping with the tiniest details in our personalized send-offs, Benjamin writes about other things that you may wonder about: grave-robbing, building your own coffin, what items lie in celebrity graves, jazz funerals, and how to ask a famous singer to perform at your send-off.
That makes this something you can read even when you're not planning on going anywhere soon. If you're dying for a unique book, in fact, grab "It's Your Funeral" and say hello!
----
"I'll Take Your Questions Now" by Stephanie Grisham
c.2021, Harper $28.99 / $35.99 Canada 333 pages
You're not using semaphore flags.
Nope, what you're saying is clear and concise, spoken in plain language, enunciated, not rushed. You're not mumbling, you're communicating as precisely as possible but as in the new book "I'll Take Your Questions Now" by Stephanie Grisham, it's possible, even still, that the message is received all wrong.
It is probable today that most Americans have formed an opinion about what it might have been like to work at the Trump White House. In this slice of memoir, Grisham recounts her six years with the family, and we read her opinions – the first being that she believed serving in the White House was an honor, and the culmination of a dream.
She'd started out on a low rung and moved her way up: press secretary, communications director for Mrs. Trump, communications director for the West Wing, Mrs. Trump's Chief of Staff, and a Trump transition team member. In particular, she best-enjoyed her time on the first lady's team, and she says she believed she was as close to Melania Trump as any other staffer might've been. Seemingly irreverently, she often refers to Mrs. Trump as "my girl."
This, curiously enough, doesn't feel disrespectful. It has a tone of lightheartedness and just a bit of fun-poking, as does much of the rest of Grisham's story – and yet, readers may get the sense that Grisham wants to kid, at least at first, to soften what becomes growing frustration, absolute fear of the President's "horrible" temper, and plain old exhaustion at a White House that didn't run by the conventional rules she hoped to find.
To be sure, readers will find a bit of contradiction here and there, and occasional dissonance when Grisham praises something in one place and condemns in another. The tale can pivot, whip-quick. She bluntly says that this "is not a book... where you need to like me" but chances are you will, since there's an unexpected and appealing sense of balance here; watching her love for the job wane from relishing to rancor and back is also likable for its candidness. Accounts of admiration gone flat, irritations with "chaos" (a word that appears frequently), infighting and a "cat fight," sarcasm, and wit also complete this book.
The big surprise about "I'll Take Your Questions Now" is that there are surprises left to tell about the Trump administration. Author Stephanie Grisham shares them in a chatty, informal, just-friends manner, as though you're standing in a tavern somewhere together, office-gossiping. Beware, though: this is great fun, but given the spin-nature of Grisham's former job, and the genuine and faux-flippancy in much of the rest of the story, jaded readers might notice that the familiarity is engineered.
At one point in this book, Grisham states that this "book is not meant to be political" but that's disingenuous. By virtue of its subject, it inherently is, and if you've enjoyed one or two or ten books almost like it, "I'll Take Your Questions Now" is the one to flag.
----
Kids Halloween Books
c.2021, various publishers $16.99 - $18.99 various page counts
Everything suddenly feels scary these days.
It gets dark outside earlier, for one. Tree branches are almost bare and they make a clack-clack-clack noise like a dancing skeleton. Plastic bags blowing in the wind look like little ghosts, and sometimes if you listen close, you can hear howling right outside your window. Also this time of year, there are lots of new Halloween books for your scary pleasure...
For the littlest (3-to-7-year-old) All Hallow's Eve fan in your life, "Three's a Witch In Your Book" by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott (RCH Books) could be lots of fun. It's an interactive book that invites kids to follow the prompts to make sure the cute little witch inside its pages won't make a great big mess with her spells. But watch out! Because she's crafty, she might turn your child into a host of funny creatures. It's as much fun to read as it is to play. Get this book and gather goblin giggles, young and old.
Where else would a kid find scary stuff? Read "Hardly Haunted" by Jessie Sima (Simon & Schuster) and your 4-to-7-year-old will know. It's the story of a house that's very sad because nobody lives inside it. Houses were meant for people, right? And not for ghosts, because the house "did not want to be haunted." Or maybe she did because sounding empty and haunted sure was fun! Either way, kids who like things that go bump in the night will like this book that goes bang in the night, too.
For the kid who loves reading and words and something unusual, "The Ghoul's Guide to Good Grammar" by Leslie Kimmelman, illustrated by Mary Sullivan (Sleeping Bear Press) might be a great choice. This language-and-grammar book masquerades as a Halloween treat with humor; kids will laugh at the scenarios inside this book while they also learn things their teachers hope they absorb.
And finally, remember those scary games you used to play when you were in high school? Well, they're still around and in "Mary, Will I Die?" by Shawn Sarles (Scholastic), four teenagers play the Bloody Mary game. When someone says "Bloody Mary" into a mirror, their true love is supposedly revealed but in Calvin's case, he sees Bloody Mary and that's not good. Fast forward five years and the friends-no-longer-friends have mostly forgotten that terrifying night.
But something that was let loose hasn't forgotten them.
Beware: this is truly scary stuff, and you really don't want to hand this book to a 12-to-17-year-old who's prone to nightmares.
There are a lot more books for big and little ghosts and goblins out on the shelves so if these four, above, don't fit your exact idea of a boo-tiful read, then look for some of your beloveds from your own trick-or-treat days or be sure to ask your favorite bookstore or librarian for help. They'll know exactly what to put in your cold, cold hands because not having the best Halloween reading is too scary to imagine.