23-Apr Pioneer Power Swap Meet and Flea Market "34605 265th Ave., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur" 6 a.m.-5 p.m. "After cancellation in 2020 the annual Pioneer Power Swap Meet and Flea Market returns in 2021. Hundreds of vendors display and sell farming equipment, implements & machinery, steamers, tractors & historic items. It's an opportunity to remember the past, get outdoors and take some great photos. Breakfast served from 6 a.m. each day until gone. Masks required." https://go.evvnt.com/768628-0
23-Apr The Gin Game "Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Drive, Owatonna" 7:30-9 p.m. "Theater is back! The LTO presents a play where the card game, Gin, is a metaphor for life. Weller Martin is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives. Tickets on sale now. Shows April 23-25 and April 30-May 2." https://go.evvnt.com/768695-0