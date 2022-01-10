Scene Sparetime.jpg

15-Jan Todd Utpadel Show "Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St. SE., Owatonna" 6-8 p.m. Some live music to go with your bowling. Todd will play from 6-8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights. https://go.evvnt.com/986082-0 editor@southernminnscene.com

15-Jan Drive South Live "Our Place -on Third.-, 20 Third St. NW., Faribault" 8:30-11 p.m. Come join for Drive South's first time playing at this Faribault bar. https://go.evvnt.com/986087-0 editor@southernminnscene.com

18-Jan "Real People, Real History" "Waseca Le Sueur Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca" 6-7 p.m. "This monthâ€™s selection is Questions I Am Asked about the Holocaust by HÃ©di Fried, a Holocaust survivor who shares her responses to questions that young people have asked her in her many years." https://go.evvnt.com/986088-0 libtlr@tds.lib.mn.us

