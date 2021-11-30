Owned since 2013, Barb Dillon has developed a top-notch “talk-of-the-town” eatery/pizzeria/bar in Madison Lake.
She requires no chefs or kitchen supervisors, as all recipes on her comprehensive menu are original to her. The Lucky Lure is primarily known for exquisite lunch and dinner menu items, but perhaps paramount on the list are Barb’s tantalizing pizzas and cheese breads, which, along with all of the menu items, are available for delivery all over the lake area.
A top-desired pizza is the Heavy Bobber; offered on a thin or hand-tossed crust, complete with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, onion and green olives.
“Our Sinkers are also a must-have. They’re our take on stuffed mushrooms, filled with cream cheese, cheddar cheese and pepperoni, then covered in mozzarella cheese and served with a warm breadstick,” said Dillon.
One of the most popular sandwich choices is the Loaded Toasted Sub. This scrumptious sub is packed with pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, onion, black olives, cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing. The Lure’s pastas are generous-portioned servings, like spaghetti with choice of red sauce, meat sauce, or meat balls.
Other delectable dishes are Tortellini Alfredo; cheese-filled tortellini tossed with baby peas, mushrooms, smoked ham and Alfredo sauce, and covered with parmesan cheese; Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni; stuffed with chicken, spinach & cheese; half-topped with Alfredo sauce and half-topped with marinara sauce, then smothered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and baked until golden; Southwest Chicken Pita; seasoned chicken toasted with pepper jack cheese & onions; then covered with jalapeno Ranch dressing, lettuce & tomatoes.
“Our staff is awesome and they create great relationships with our customers, which results in many regulars. We love entertainment and are known for our great selection of bands throughout the year. The last couple of years we added more bands and built a deck above our patio for additional seating,” Dillon said.
The Lucky Lure offers delivery service to local lakes, campgrounds and even to ice houses on the frozen lakes. Since COVID, Barb has expanded her delivery base, and she has made the decision to expand another take-out and delivery service location in Cleveland, hopefully by January 2022.
“Other than expanding to our new location in Cleveland, we hope to have a food truck ready for travel next spring. We look forward to catering events, festivals, weddings, high school sports, or any other celebration that is requested of us," said Dillon.
Lure is a destination for pizza, superb cuisine and music. It boasts a big, fun, family-friendly game room, with pool tables, darts, a stuffed animal claw machine and a skeeball machine. This room is easily converted into an area for indoor music, when weather prevents Dillon from hosting music on the back patio stage.
(Lucky Lure: 412 & 416 Main St., Madison Lake; Pizza phone: 507-243-4343; Bar phone: 507-243-4154)