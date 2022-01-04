For two years now, COVID-19 has touched our lives in ways unimagined. Lockdowns. Isolation. Fear. Struggles. But through everything, hope prevails, even as challenges, and the pandemic, continue.

We’ve adjusted, learned to live in a world that is forever changed. Photos I’ve taken in the past two years document the changes, the transitions, the effects in our southern Minnesota communities.

Like so many others, I’ve experienced a deepened appreciation for the outdoors. Oh, the miles I’ve hiked. Oh, the minutes I’ve paused within woods, along waterways, by prairies to consider the peace and beauty in my surroundings. Oh, the rural roads I’ve followed, the small towns I’ve visited, the outdoor community events I’ve attended. Connected, yet cautious.

And, oh, the art, the creativity which feeds my spirit. Murals. Architecture. Words. Outdoor theatrical performances by traveling troupes. Even the art of gravestones found in my many wanderings through country cemeteries.

On a frigid February afternoon in 2021, I stood beside my father-in-law’s casket in a central Minnesota cemetery. I shared that experience in a poem, “Funeral During a Pandemic,” published in an award-winning anthology focused on the pandemic and social justice. Too often, loss, grief and division colored, still color, our days.

I hold hope that we can work through this, that we can reconnect, reclaim, reinvent. Heal. That we can respect one another. That we as individuals and communities can come together in ways that reflect our commonality of humanity. Care for others. Compassion and kindness and understanding. That is my hope for 2022, along with an end to this pandemic.

A native of the southwestern Minnesota prairie, Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates from Faribault, her home of 39 years. She’s grown to love this region and encourages locals to explore what’s right here in their backyard. You can find more of her writing and photography on her blog at mnprairieroots.com.

