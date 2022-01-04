The Northfield Community Quilt featured embroidered art completing the statement, "I know I'm home when..." The artist here finished that prompt "...I'm with my family." The Northfield Arts Guild exhibited the community project.
An inclusive message banners the Division Street entrance to the Northfield Library.
Bar BINGO was back in Blooming Prairie.
Love themes a Valentine's Day display by the hardware store in downtown Blooming Prairie.
A funeral notice posted by the greeting cards at Lerberg's Foods in downtown Ellendale, March 2021.
Hope bannered at the Hope Post Office.
The Rice County Historical Society hosted its semi-annual flea market in May and then again in September.
Folks gather around a vintage tractor at the Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Show Flea Market in rural Dundas in May.
At the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines Flea Market, rural Dundas, a masked mannequin reflects the times.
Steering a John Deere tractor along the Memorial Day Parade route in downtown Faribault.
Tradition continued in May 2021 with the Memorial Day Parade through downtown Faribault.
North Morristown's long-running Fourth of July celebration was back after a year off due to COVID. Fest-goers flocked to food stands on the rural festival grounds.
Handcrafted signs promote the 4-H food stand, back in business in 2021 at the Rice County Fair.
Fairs across Minnesota, including the Rice County Fair in Faribault, were back in 2021. Barns opened. Midways operated. Grandstand shows resumed.
An inscription on a gravestone at Valley Grove Cemetery, rural Nerstrand, presents a powerful message about family, especially during a pandemic.
The fall dinner at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown, was take-out only in October 2021. Typically, diners cram into the church basement.
Twin Cities artist Adam Turman painted "The 4 ecologies of Northfield" on tunnel walls under the Highway 246 and Jefferson Roundabout. The owl is included in "Oak Savannas."
Twin Cities artist Adam Turman painted "The 4 ecologies of Northfield" on tunnel walls under the Highway 246 and Jefferson Roundabout. The canoeists are featured in the "Cannon River" underpass.
At the beginning of the pandemic, a street portrait along Central Avenue in downtown Faribault.
Architecture is a form of art, here in an historic building in downtown Montgomery.
Small town celebrations resumed, like Kolacky Days in Montgomery, royalty depicted in a new downtown mural.
Leaves mingle along the river's edge at Cannon River Wilderness Park, rural Faribault.
At River Bend Nature Center in Faribault, milkweeds flourish on prairie's edge.
Wildflowers grow along a pond at Faribault Energy Park.
West of Montgomery, farm sites punctuate fields in the rural landscape.
An aged barn and silo hug a backcountry road in the hills, valleys and woods of Sogn Valley.
For two years now, COVID-19 has touched our lives in ways unimagined. Lockdowns. Isolation. Fear. Struggles. But through everything, hope prevails, even as challenges, and the pandemic, continue.
We’ve adjusted, learned to live in a world that is forever changed. Photos I’ve taken in the past two years document the changes, the transitions, the effects in our southern Minnesota communities.
Like so many others, I’ve experienced a deepened appreciation for the outdoors. Oh, the miles I’ve hiked. Oh, the minutes I’ve paused within woods, along waterways, by prairies to consider the peace and beauty in my surroundings. Oh, the rural roads I’ve followed, the small towns I’ve visited, the outdoor community events I’ve attended. Connected, yet cautious.
And, oh, the art, the creativity which feeds my spirit. Murals. Architecture. Words. Outdoor theatrical performances by traveling troupes. Even the art of gravestones found in my many wanderings through country cemeteries.
On a frigid February afternoon in 2021, I stood beside my father-in-law’s casket in a central Minnesota cemetery. I shared that experience in a poem, “Funeral During a Pandemic,” published in an award-winning anthology focused on the pandemic and social justice. Too often, loss, grief and division colored, still color, our days.
I hold hope that we can work through this, that we can reconnect, reclaim, reinvent. Heal. That we can respect one another. That we as individuals and communities can come together in ways that reflect our commonality of humanity. Care for others. Compassion and kindness and understanding. That is my hope for 2022, along with an end to this pandemic.
A native of the southwestern Minnesota prairie, Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates from Faribault, her home of 39 years. She’s grown to love this region and encourages locals to explore what’s right here in their backyard. You can find more of her writing and photography on her blog at mnprairieroots.com.