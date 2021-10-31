“For as long as I can remember, I was singing at community events, church events and fundraisers. Music was just what we did.”
Born in St. Paul to a musical family, Amanda Grace has never known a time when music was not a big part of her life. She crafted her first songs around the age of 6, and in college at Winona State University, she played in an alternative rock band — more as a hobby versus making a run at a career.
Post-college, Amanda took a break from music to focus on family. Then in 2009, tragedy struck when she lost her nephew to a hard-fought battle with leukemia. The loss affected Amanda deeply, as he requested that she sing to him in his final moments. While grieving and searching for a way to honor his memory, she decided to put out an album of children’s music. As a new mom herself, Amanda included songs she had written for her own child as well as songs her nephew loved. The result: “Trains, Cars And A Trip To Mars.”
That children’s album ignited Amanda’s desire to make music once again. To date, she has released four albums and two EPs — “Please Dear Sun” being her seventh release.
Born out of the pandemic, while the rest of us were growing sourdough starters and filling up on dalgona coffees, Amanda was channeling her feelings into songwriting. The result is a collection of heartfelt tunes, wrought with all the tumultuous emotions of the last year and half. Unbound by genre, the bulk of “Please Dear Sun” recalls the moody 90s sounds of Joan Osborne, Paula Cole and Sarah McLachlan with a couple of dips into classic country. Amanda’s voice is clear and smooth with a gorgeous hint of richness. She soars equally on her deep, serious tones as she does beautiful, light whispers.
On the standout tune “Some Goodness” Amanda reflects on the unpredictability of life, the uncertainty of the future and begs whoever is out there with the power to do so, to “show me some goodness”.
Who, exactly, she’s speaking to is left up to the listener’s interpretation, but when asked, Amanda explained that, “I was concerned with what was going on with humanity … feeling such strong feelings of injustice, I was just sad. Part of it was a cry out to the earth. We’re just humans; what it boils down to is, what we’re craving is kindness.”
It’s a feeling that resonates wholeheartedly at a time when so much feels out of our control, and the world is full of so much turmoil and pain.
“So Long Dear Friend” is a love letter to a friend who’s fallen out of touch. Calls are made, messages are left, and they can’t seem to find the connection they once had. It’s a common scenario in friendships, even more so during the last 18 months. The song highlights how easy it is to lose contact without meaning to, and underscores the need for connection and how we hold onto memories of those from the past with a certain amount of longing.
Amanda also moonlights (daylights?) as a voice over artist doing projects that range from commercials to training programs and audiobooks. This willingness and ability to explore the capabilities of her voice comes through on “You’re Not Mine”, a great kiss-off track where Amanda infuses her voice with the angst and venom of the character. It’s dripping in the revengeful sass of yesterday’s Alanis Morrisette and today’s Olivia Rodrigo. It harkens back to the simplicity of 90s feminism, where spiteful rage had its own moment in the spotlight.
When it comes to songwriting, Amanda lets the song determine its destiny. Hence, why she has no qualms about venturing into various genres and styles. Her long-standing collaborators and band members Fletch Archerd and Peter Boysen lend their expertise to her vision.
“Please Dear Sun” was created from home recordings exchanged between them, adding and subtracting until each song became whole. Because the three of them have played together for so long, there is an inherent knowledge of where Amanda wants songs to go without her specifying, and she, in turn, has a breadth of trust concerning Archerd and Boysen’s artistic choices. It’s because of this freedom that “Please Dear Sun” explores so many varying styles, from angsty 90s alternative on “You’re Not Mine” to classic country on “Tears Upon My Hands.”
The name of the album was chosen after Amanda fell in love with the cover art and the corresponding story behind it. Rochester-based artist Amy Abts caught Amanda’s attention after providing artwork for local singer-songwriter Mary Bue. Amy pointed Amanda to some samples of her work and a piece immediately caught her eye that was based on Eris, the Greek goddess of discord.
As the story goes, Eris, upset that she was not invited to the wedding of Peleus and Thetis, drops a golden apple into the wedding festivities labeled “for the fairest one of all”. Of course, chaos ensued when the goddesses began to argue about who should rightfully get the apple.
Amanda saw this story from Greek mythology as a great analogy for the current state of the world. There is so much anger and greed as a result of people losing their common privileges in some way due to the pandemic. Folks are realizing human connections and relationships are most important. In short, this album is about that, recognizing what’s truly important, and the benefits we can reap when we allow people to truly be themselves.
You can find Please Dear Sun on your favorite streaming/download service. To keep up on shows and other news, you can subscribe to her newsletter via her website musicbyamandagrace.com.