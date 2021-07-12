16-Jul Frumpled Fairy Tales "Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Drive, Owatonna" 7:30-8:30 p.m. "Puns and pratfalls abound in this fun, frumpled version of three Grimm fairy tales. With the help of a narrator, the audience can cheer the heroes and boo the villains." https://go.evvnt.com/827444-0 info@littletheatreofowatonna.org
16-Jul Summer Comedy Showcase "Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault" 7:30-10 p.m. "Join for a special night of comedy, featuring a unique blend of some of the best and most original headliners the Twin Cities has to offer. Hosted by Nathan Smesrud. Show contains adult themes." https://go.evvnt.com/827367-0 info@paradisecenterforthearts.org