1-May MarketFest St. Peter 9 a.m.-3 p.m. "MarketFest St Peter is an open air market in downtown St. Peter that includes shopping, both indoors and outdoors, plus music and food options. Downtown St. Peter offers a quaint and unique shopping experience with many retail stores in a four block area. St. Peter offers and abundance of places to eat, grab a cup of coffee or a bit to eat. For more information and activities, check out Experience St. Peter and St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook."
1-May The Wreck and Non Prophets Live "Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St. S., Northfield" 5-8 p.m. "Doubleheader with the Wreck and The Non Prophets. Outdoor season opener at Armory Square. Plus, food by Kahlo and full bar. Music starts at 5 p.m. Less than an hour from Twin Cities in beautiful downtown Northfield. Lounge on the lawn, or take it all in from the brewery patio at Imminent Brewing."