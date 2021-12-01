Thankfulness as a constant state of mind is something that takes practice to realize. As our national holiday of Thanksgiving is so recently behind us, I would challenge each of you to continue the gratitude you felt and displayed last week, and use it to catapult you into 2022.
At the Paradise Center for the Arts, we have a lot to be thankful for. All of the staff and board members are healthy and happy in their personal lives and professional lives, and we are grateful to be a part of a community that wholeheartedly supports the arts. The members of our arts community made possible the dream to pay off our mortgage and surpassing that goal with continued donations is allowing us to add acoustic panels to the ceiling of our auditorium. One of the biggest challenges that the PCA has had over the years is the sound balance between theater productions with natural voice, large productions with lots of band members and loud vocals, and more intimate shows with fewer musicians. The balance of voice and music can be tricky and we know that acoustic panels will help with that. We are grateful to our "100 Club" members for making this a reality!
At the PCA we use gratitude as a catalyst for growth. We won't be sitting on our laurels celebrating our accomplishments; we will use this momentum to help us continue to move our programming and facility in the direction we desire. Our board of directors continues to learn how to work with our new BoardBos system and the development of committees open to community members interested in becoming more involved at the Paradise. Preliminary discussions are in place regarding the installation of a digital marquee, and we are actively seeking out the best artists, instructors and performers for our art center for the 2022/2023 season.
Being grateful means taking the time to celebrate the wins! Take the photos of your happy family, (even if you don't love the angle of the shot). Hang your professional awards on your walls in your office. Congratulate your team with a party of special treat. Get involved in your community! Being involved even on the smallest level will help you to gain a new appreciation for the realization that many hands make light work. Being involved also gives you the opportunity to really experience the gratitude others in the community have for your contributions.
As we launch into the last month of 2021, let's all remember how far we have come. 2020 was a year that vanished, and 2021 was the year of trying to figure out how to start again. I hope that 2022 brings all of you the joy and prosperity that you dream of, because now that we have the momentum, the sky is the limit!
Happy Holidays from the staff, board of directors, educators, artists, and volunteers at the Paradise Center for the Arts. We are so very thankful for YOU!