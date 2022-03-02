Can you feel it? Is that spring around the corner? Is it time to put the layers away? Well not quite yet for us Minnesotans.
Every year on Feb. 2 I excitedly watch the groundhog declare either an early spring or six more weeks of winter, knowing full well I live in Minnesota, and a May blizzard is disappointing but not so surprising. At least we can get excited about it around the corner, even if the corner is a little further away.
Maybe you are lucky enough to be heading out on a spring break getaway this month and will get a taste of some warm weather and sunshine! I thought it would be fun to share some of my must have items to bring on a spring vacation. Here is what I like to pack when I’m heading south:
• A hat. Not only is it a way to add in some personal style, it also helps protect your face and keep you cool. A straw wide brimmed hat is my favorite for a tropical vacation. If I’m doing something more active like hiking, I go for a baseball cap.
• Sunglasses. Also a style statement, as well as a very necessary item. Squinting the whole vacation is not ideal, especially for those selfies to friends and family. Sticking to a classic style like aviators, cat -eye, or the “Ray-ban” style in a neutral color of black or brown will always be a timeless look.
• Swim cover up. This can be a simple dress that is easy to throw on over a suit and makes you look put together on your way to the beach or pool. You could also go for a button-down shirt and shorts for nice thoughtful look.
• A light cardigan or sweater. The sun might feel great in the day, but many places can still feel very cool at night so grab that light sweater as a laying option. A sweater will be nicer than a sweatshirt if you go straight from the beach to a restaurant that might be in a nicer beach hotel.
• A raincoat or umbrella. Plan for rain, even if it doesn’t say in the forecast because it can always pop up. A bright color or printed umbrella can make a great fashion statement and even provide some shade on the beach if it ends up being all sunshine on your trip.
• A nicer pair of shoes. Tennis shoes and flip-flops are great for beach, workouts, or walking around but a nice pair of shoes can really elevate the rest of your outfit when going out for dinner or a show in the evening. Its those little details that make the difference.
• One nice outfit. Even if you plan to be in a swimsuit the whole time, it’s nice to have a backup, in case you get invited to something fun. I have been scrambling to find something nice to wear at a surf shop that only has bright colored t-shirts with the city name I’m currently in as my only clothing store option in the area. Learn from my mistakes and have that outfit ready, just in case.
• Extra bags. I always try to bring along a tote bag, which will work great for a simple beach bag, shopping at the local market or finding souvenirs. Even if my souvenirs are just shells I found on the beach! It’s a great way to protect them in my suitcase on the way home, and it generally looks nicer and is more environmentally friendly than carrying around a plastic bag. If you know you will be doing a lot of shopping while on your trip, I also suggest bringing an empty foldable duffle bag you can have as your second carry on item for the way home, rather than trying to cram all your new finds into your suitcase. If you don’t end up using it, it stays folded in your suitcase and didn’t take up much space.
And as Baz Luhrmann suggested to us in his song, don’t forget the sunscreen. May your spring travels, be fun, safe and filled with a little more style along the way.