Greetings from the Northfield Arts Guild.
Spring! A time of new beginnings — and this year, a time of profoundly important renewal, growth, and change. As the new executive director at the Guild, I’m pleased to be a part of this time of new beginnings and an emergence from what we have collectively experienced these last many months. I’m grateful to be here and have appreciated the warm welcome by so many community members across the region.
At the Guild, we are looking forward to a returned sense of normalcy following the pandemic — or perhaps more realistically, a new normal. We are thinking about the possibilities of re-opening our facilities, reigniting our programs, and welcoming the community into our classes, events, and opportunities. That said, we are happy to continue to offer and enhance our online events as we share our programs with the wider, extended community and beyond.
Virtual connections, in all aspects of life, are here to stay. Nothing can replace live music, a personal encounter with visual art, a live theater or dance performance, or coming together to learn and create, but the connection we can now experience across the region, state, and globe by connecting virtually in pursuit of creative and artistic engagement opens doors we never knew existed or never knew were possible. Virtual opportunities need not detract from the actual art or the intended experience but may be able to enhance or augment it.
In the spirit of that exact idea, we welcome all members of our region, state, and beyond to experience the amazing opportunities of the Northfield Arts Guild in the months ahead. There truly is something for everyone.
Join us 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14 for a virtual performance of Peter Pan presented by our Project Purple Door Youth Theater. This performance will delight family members of all ages. Visit the Guild’s YouTube page to see it.
In our main visual arts gallery, enjoy Fermentation, an exhibition featuring emerging artists from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges. Plan to attend a virtual Artist reception on Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. and stop by our gallery Thursday through Saturday to see this exhibition in person. Following Fermentation, 60 regional artists will be featured in the “I Know I’m Home When…” exhibition that will run from April 15-May 15.
Live from the Guild Theater will feature Wendy Smith and the Zillionaires in concert on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Check the Guild’s Facebook page for this virtual music experience.
Finally, enjoy a virtual open art activity on March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Three creative art projects for all ages will be led and shared live via Zoom. All of these virtual arts experiences come to you and to all people, free of charge. Join us.
As Gerard Richter once said, “Art is the highest form of hope”. We are ever hopeful about the new opportunities the past year has afforded and to welcoming a wider community into our programs and events in the months ahead. Join us in whatever way works for you and be a part of continuing the rich legacy of sharing and experiencing the benefits of the arts here in the community, across the region, and now, throughout the world.