29-Oct Halloween Throwdown "The Music Space of Owatonna, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna" 6-10 p.m. Put on your undead faces and come throw down in a series of heavy metal/punk/hardcore lineups. $50 prize for bet costume. $20 tickets online or at door. Makes required unless you show vaccine card. https://go.evvnt.com/924575-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
29-Oct Halloween Bash w/ The Johnny Holm Band "The Mill Event Center, 310 Second Ave. SW., Waseca" "7 p.m.- Oct. 30, 12:30 a.m." "Happy hour and drink specials before the band takes the stage at 9 p.m. Guests are highly encouraged to dress up, and prizes will be given out. Check online for pre-sale tickets." https://go.evvnt.com/924615-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
30-Oct Halloween Costume Party "Faribault Harley-Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive, Faribault" 11 a.m.-2 p.m. "An all ages costume party, plus trick or treating, a kids coloring contest, a spooky Halloween movie and game room, food and lemonade." https://go.evvnt.com/924604-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
