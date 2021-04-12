If you’re a member of the Waseca Art Center, you may know from reading our newsletter (the kind of newsletter one enjoys reading and engaging with time and again) that this year marks 45 years of our organization culturally enhancing our community.
If a milestone like this would have happened two years ago, we’d surely be in the midst of a continual, year-long celebration. It’s not that we’ve been closed — we’ve been operating on reduced hours since Aug. 6, 2020 after suffering an almost five-month hiatus slightly over one year ago — it’s that we’ve been prudent in order to sustain our mission.
We’re looking forward; if living in the past dictated our future, we wouldn’t have graduated to owning our own building, expanding our footprint from around 1,000 square feet to 9,000 square feet nine years ago. Yes, we’ve postponed concerts and held off on receptions, but we’re now rescheduling music and have spring and summer classes on the horizon.
We haven’t stopped showcasing local artists work in our three galleries (Areca Roe, Mankato; Jeffery Hansen, St. Paul; and WACs Wednesday Art Group are exhibiting through Friday, April 23), and we haven’t stopped giving back, recently awarding two $500 scholarships to local students going into a career in art.
Our board is currently in the process of developing a robust five-year plan which will provide direction for embracing community art and education for the next 45 years. The plan addresses adding accessibility to maximize the use of our second floor auditorium as well as our classroom and newly created artist studios in our lower level.
Our newly adopted vision states: "to expand quality of life in our community and beyond by offering accessible, educational, and diverse artistic experiences and resources.” Community is key, and ours is pretty amazing; if you aren’t familiar with us, or haven’t seen us in a while, please plan your next trip to Waseca and stop in to say hello. Visitors are always impressed with our space and there is no fee to visit our galleries.
Depending on which direction you start from you’ll find awesome places along the way: we have the nations only historic apiary, a rural brewery near our beloved pizza farm, the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center, lakes, trails and camping. While in town check out our historic downtown and shop our beautiful boutiques, visit our counties timeline at the History Center, and grab a bite to eat at one of many unique, locally owned restaurants.
Beginning April 28, we are featuring long time Waseca resident, advertising artist and owner of WET Signs & Murals, Whitey Thompson. We’re also showcasing our first solo youth artist, Leilla Johannsen, and encourage any student in Waseca County to exhibit their work with us. We are curating an interactive exhibit with a colorful light wall, projection art, and more - all through July 23. CDC guidelines are being followed.
Visit wasecaartcenter.org for gallery hours, upcoming art classes, information on exhibiting artists, and much more.