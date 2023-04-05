Sign up for BBBS bowl-a-thon Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday is the deadline to register a team for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota’s bowling fundraiser.The “Bowl through the Decades” rice County event is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Faribowl Bowling Center. Teams are asked to raise at least $1,000.For more information and to register go to https://tinyurl.com/BBBSSMbowl. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault Elks to move; Halal Market owner buys building Snow on electrical wires started Faribault house fire Group solidifies plans for current high school, awaits board decision Minivan crashes into Säga Beauty Collective New owners of local fast food institution pledge to maintain menu and tradition Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web CVEC selects two students as local representatives on the 2023 Youth Tour Celebrate ISU Extension and Outreach Week Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint Announce 2023 Grant Awards Ensuring the Health and Safety of Children