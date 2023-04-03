Waseca Sheriff Deputy Honor

Waseca County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy Josh Knudtson recently completed all Phase I-IV training in the Minnesota Sheriff's Associations Institute of Credible Leadership Development. These are not required courses in the Waseca Sheriff's Office but are highly encouraged and recommended. The courses are completed based on an individual’s self-motivation and drive, completing it during work hours when time allows or on their own time. These courses are optional based upon a person's interest in personal growth and self-development. Pictured are Sheriff Jay Dulas, Deputy Josh Knudtson and Chief Deputy Doug Gerdts.
Waseca Sheriff Deputy Honor 2.jpeg

Waseca County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy Joe Fliflet also recently completed all Phase I-IV training in the Minnesota Sheriff's Associations Institute of Credible Leadership Development.

