Lawyers, judges and even a mock trial student from all over Minnesota gathered Thursday evening at the Steele County History Center for a presentation celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Chief Judge of the MN Court of Appeals Susan Segal said it was a great honor to have been appointed three years ago, and that she and some of her colleagues were excited to celebrate the anniversary around the state and celebrate the historic milestone for Minnesota's judicial system.
"This year marks the 40th anniversary since the Court of Appeals heard its first cases," she said. "Now, after thousands of cases and opinions later, we are continuing to work to live up to the vision of the court with making timely resolution of appeals in well-reasoned opinions by a panel of judges who have carefully considered the arguments and briefs. We all are proud to serve on the court of appeals and look forward to celebrating this anniversary and more to come."
She also spoke about finding a poster in the chief chambers from the original campaign hoping to create the court because it required a constitutional amendment and the slogan read "If you think Minnesota winters are long, you haven't tried appealing a case in Minnesota," which evoked laughter among the crowd.
Associate Justice of the MN Supreme Court Barry Anderson spoke about the history of the appeals court and how it all came to be 40 years ago.
"The remarkable story about the history of our court of appeals is largely unknown with lawyers who are entering the practice these days, or reads about a case in the court of appeals — they assume there was always a Court of Appeals," he said. "In fact, there wasn't always a Court of Appeals. Today we're here to talk about and learn how the Court of Appeals came to be."
Anderson took the crowd all the way back to 1858 when the Minnesota State Constitution was being drafted. He said the Supreme Court in the original constitution was supposed to be comprised of three members and eventually grew to nine members in the 1990s.
"Serious discussions about an appellate court began in the 1940s," he said. "As we know, nothing happened with that until much later."
Anderson spoke about how in the 1960s and '70s, there was a notable increase in the number of appeals filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court looking to have a review of the trial court decision. He said because there were so many requests for review, the Supreme Court had to limit oral arguments, increase the number of judges and drastically shorten its opinions.
"They knew this was only going to be a temporary solution because the numbers of appeals they were receiving were getting larger and the caseload was increasing all the time," he said. "Douglas Amdahl was Chief Justice at the time and led a campaign to form the court of appeals."
The idea of adding another tier to the court system was met with plenty of skepticism, with some believing the introduction of a new court wouldn't work. While politicians, judges and the community debated back and forth, the Minnesota Court of Appeals was established in the Minnesota Constitution in 1982 and the appellate court heard its first arguments in November 1983.
"It all appears inevitable looking backwards, but there was nothing inevitable about it," Anderson said. "Little was left to chance."
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has earned a reputation over the last four decades among other courts for the work that is accomplished. Anderson said the court of appeals is now composed of 19 judges who hear around 2,000 cases each year.
"If you go around the country and talk to court of appeals judges in other states or supreme court justices in other states and ask how many cases get an oral argument in the court of appeals and they'll tell you 5% to 8%," Anderson said. "Others will say they get a lot with 12% get oral arguments. And then it's Minnesota's turn and we say 50% it is unique and unusual , but it's a promise that was made to the lawyers and people that the court of appeals in Minnesota has kept."
In addition to the event at the history center, Anderson and Segal said similar events will take places across Minnesota with a large celebratory event held in the Twin Cities in the fall.