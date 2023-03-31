Lawyers, judges and even a mock trial student from all over Minnesota gathered Thursday evening at the Steele County History Center for a presentation celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. 

Celebrating Our Court System

Several dozen community members, judges and lawyers gathered at the Steele County History Center Thursday for a presentation by court members to learn about the history and evolution of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Celebrating our Court System

Chief Judge Susan Segal speaks about the work she's done and the work that continues to be done in the Minnesota Court of Appeals. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Celebrating our Court System

Associate Justice of the MN Supreme Court Barry Anderson speaks about the history of the appeals court and how it all came to be 40 years ago at the Steele County History Center Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

