Saturday, June 27
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles breakfast meeting-- 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Story Adventures with a Naturalist!-- 10-10:30 a.m., Facebook Live. Join an RBNC Naturalist on Facebook live for a nature story! If you can't join us live, a video will be posted after the live event. If you enjoy these and other programs, please consider becoming a member or donating today at rbnc.org/donate Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org/upcomingprograms.
Karaoke Night-- 9 p.m., Wings Tavern & Grille, 1805 South Elm Ave., Owatonna.
Sunday, June 28
Job's Daughters-- 3:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 311 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. Job's Daughters do not meet during July and August
Meals of Hope-- 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave S., Owatonna.
Monday, June 29
Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna.
Tuesday, June 30
BNI AM Networkers-- 7:15 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Kathey Huisman, 507-451-3920.
TOPS Weight loss group-- 8:30-10 a.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church Christine, 444-9425.
TOPS Weight loss group-- 9-11 a.m., Associated Church Christine, 444-9425.
TOPS Weight loss group-- 5:15-6:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church Christine, 444-9425.
Wednesday, July 1
Club 134 Toastmasters Meeting-- 6:30 a.m., The Kitchen Restaurant, 329 N Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
UMN SROC Virtual Agronomy Field Tour-- 12-1 p.m., Free. Participants must pre-register online at z.umn.edu/sroc-ag-tour.
Thursday, July 2
The Southern MN Woodcarvers-- 1-3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave S., Owatonna.
Owatonna Area Solo Parents and Singles General Meeting-- 6 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna.
Bar Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna.
Steele County Astronomy Club-- 7 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna.
VFW bar bingo-- 6 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.