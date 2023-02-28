The Rice Board of Commissioners, during its Feb. 14 meeting, reiterated its support for the sales tax has helped fund county road projects for nearly a decade.
Proceeds from the ½-cent sales tax first approved in March 2014. The tax has since brought in more than $32.5 million, according to county figures. In 2022 alone, the county collected $4.9 million.
A wheelage tax, approved in June 2013, has also helped the country maintain its transportation system. The annual fee, which in June 2017 went from $10 to $20 per vehicle registered in Rice County, has raised nearly $8.1 million since it was approved in January 2014.
The board also approved an updated 10-year transportation plan. In it $14.15 million in road, bridge and paving projects are scheduled for this year.
That total includes nearly $5 million for a six-legged roundabout at the east I-35 and Highway 19 interchange, though much of that funding comes from state grants.
Construction costs continue to rise. Reconstruction of 1-mile of rural road (no utilities or urban amenities such as streetlights) today costs over $2 million per mile, says Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe.
In 2021, Minnesota counties saw transportation project costs increase by 25% over the prior year. Luebbe expects he will again see prices significantly higher when bids are opened in the weeks to come. Counties that have already opened bids on this year’s projects are finding costs are 15% over projections.
“The 10-year plan continues to benefit from the ½-cent sales tax,” said Luebbe. “It’s a valuable supplement to the county’s resources, especially in light of the rapidly increasing costs we saw in 2022.”
But even with that revenue, he added, “it’s become quite difficult to develop a program that fully meets the needs of the county.”