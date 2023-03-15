...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initial rain or a wintry mix will quickly
turn to snow by Thursday afternoon. Strengthening northwest
winds and falling temperatures will lead to hazardous travel
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Section 2A Coach of the Year Kris Glidden and Section 2A Assistant Coach of the Year Camille Kurtenbach (photo courtesy of Kris Glidden)
Letter winners: from left to right; Maya Van Grootheest, Trista Landsom, Kerrigan Wilking, Cadence Tish, Addison Landsom, Laura Klatt, Bianca Salivia, and Vivian Hendrickson. Not pictured, Managers, Anna Boomgaarden, Nora Fondie and Kailyn Embacher (Photo courtesy of Kris Glidden)
The St. Peter gymnastics team celebrated its 2022-23 season and award winners last weekend with the annual team banquet.
Earning Big South All-Conference honors were Cadence Tish, Laura Klatt and Addison Landsom, while Tish also earned All-State Honorable Mention Honors for her participation in the State Championships in a trio of events.
Team letterwinners were Maya Van Grootheest, Trista Landsom, Kerrigan Wilking, Cadence Tish, Addison Landsom, Laura Klatt, Bianca Salivia, and Vivian Hendrickson as well as team managers, Anna Boomgaarden, Nora Fondie and Kailyn Embacher.
Saints head coach Kris Glidden was named the Section 2A Coach of the year for the team's performance while Camille Kurtenbach was named Section 2A Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Saints closed out a phenomenal season with a third-place finish in the section despite several major injuries throughout the season as well as a first-ever appearance in the state true team meet.