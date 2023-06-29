Rotary Club inducts new member Jun 29, 2023 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brad Utpadel, right, is the newest member of the Faribault Club. He is pictured with sponsor Dick Huston. (Submitted photo) Picasa Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Inside Swing to bring year-round golf, Basilleo's Pizza to Owatonna Charges: Repeat drunken driver crashed into house, fled New owners ready to reopen River Ridge Shooting Club after years of renovations Four injured in Morristown crash St. Peter High School athlete hospitalized after reported stabbing Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Reports: Kyrie Irving plans meeting with Suns Report: Jags OL Cam Robinson suspended 4 games for PEDs U.S. Nationals: Top seed Emma Weyant DQ'd in 400 IM Iowa executives more optimistic about economy despite workforce concerns