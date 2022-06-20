Owatonna Legion Schedule

6/20 vs Kasson Mantorville (7 p.m.)

6/21 vs Rochester John Marshall (5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

6/23 vs Byron (7 p.m.)

6/28 vs Mankato American (7 p.m.)

6/30 @ Albert Lea (7 p.m.)

7/7 vs Rochester Lourdes (7 p.m.)

7/11 @ Stewartville (7 p.m.)

7/12 vs Winona (7 p.m.)

7/14 vs Faribault (7 p.m.)

Owatonna VFW Schedule

6/22 vs Mantorville (5 p.m.)

6/24 vs East Ridge A (8:30 p.m.)

6/25 vs Spring Lake (10 a.m.)

6/26 @ Rochester Mayo (4 p.m., 6 p.m.)

6/28 vs Austin (5 p.m.)

6/29 @ Cannon Falls (5 p.m.)

7/7 @ Rochester Century (4 p.m., 6 p.m.)

7/11 vs Red Wing (5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

