...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
