PHOTOS: Bethlehem Academy's prom May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Before the grand march at their school, Bethlehem Academy prom-goers started their evening with a visit to Barns at Crockers Creek for a photo shoot. (Photos courtesy of Bethlehem Academy) Bold colors were a tend among this year’s local prom-goers Bethlehem Academy’s dinner and dance was held at Willinger’s Golf Club in Northfield. A fire alarm briefly interrupted Bethlehem Academy’s prom. The dinner and dance was held at Willinger’s Golf Club. (Photos courtesy of Bethlehem Academy) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Plans approved for Owatonna's newest roundabout Three go to hospital after crash Owatonna names new middle school principal Dancing with Our Steele County Stars breaks its fundraising record Highway 3 roundabout plans moving forward Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Nuggets C Nikola Jokic fined, not suspended for sideline incident NFL to release 2023 schedule Thursday night U.S. to Fund Study on Safe Drug Injection Sites for Overdose Prevention Nurses’ union says Mayo Clinic needs the staffing bill it wants to kill