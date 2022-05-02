Sherman Sherm Fjalstad May 2, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sherman "Sherm"Fjalstad, died Monday, May 2, 2022 in Rochester.Pending arrangements by Brick - Meger Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sherm Fjalstad Sherman Rochester Brick Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 charged after large drug discovery near Hope School Board approves redevelopment agreement for existing high school 'Dancing with Our Steele County Stars' returns for 10th year Man charged in two separate cases for drugs, sharing explicit photos Warrant issued for woman who alleged crashed into home Upcoming Events May 2 Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting Mon, May 2, 2022 May 3 Genealogy Club Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Author Talk with Allen Eskens Tue, May 3, 2022 May 4 Coffee Club Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Owatonna Kiwanis Club Wed, May 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Queer Eye star Kyan Douglas is retiring from television ‘Better Call Saul’: Jimmy & Kim Recruit a Familiar Face in ‘Hit and Run’ (RECAP) ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Chad Lowe on Finally Acting With His Brother Rob Lowe ‘NCIS’ Puts the Spotlight on Fatherhood With Sean Murray & Tim McGee (RECAP)