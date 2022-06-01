Paul Gilbert Kopp Jun 1, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Gilbert Kopp, age 69, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at home.Pending arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home. (507) 451-7943. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Gilbert Kopp Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Memorial Day parade and program returns Hat Chic to hang up hat for good Owatonna council votes 6-1 to throw out street bids due to inflated prices Bands gather at Music Space for O-Town Homegrown Steele County remembers the past, looks to the future on Memorial Day Upcoming Events Jun 2 Downtown Thursday Thu, Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2 11 @ 7 concert series Thu, Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2 Thursday Open Mic night Thu, Jun 2, 2022 Jun 3 Smokin' in Steele BBQ and blues Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 "Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask" Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Mama June Shannon loses custody of Honey Boo Boo Sharon Osbourne 'did not expect' Johnny Depp to win his court case against Amber Heard Alicia Witt underwent cancer treatment after losing her parents Kim Kardashian launching 'science-backed' skincare line