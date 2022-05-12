Margaret M. Liebrenz May 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret M. Liebrenz, age 99, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Homestead Hospice.Pending arrangements by Brick - Meger Funeral Home For more information visit www.megercares.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Margaret M. Liebrenz Hospice Brick Visit Funeral Home Arrangement Homestead Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 charged after large drug discovery near Hope Unique business joins Owatonna Chamber of Commerce City approves $55M wastewater expansion project Engage Owatonna seeks community input for new restaurant From the Heart hosts last charity run to support families battling cancer Upcoming Events May 12 Friends of the Blooming Prairie Branch Library book sale Thu, May 12, 2022 May 12 Izaak Walton League meeting Thu, May 12, 2022 May 12 Heritage Quilt Guild Thu, May 12, 2022 May 13 Friends of the Blooming Prairie Branch Library book sale Fri, May 13, 2022 May 14 Owatonna Farmers Market Sat, May 14, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web UK Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Sam Ryder 'absolutely believes' in aliens Prince William jokes about 'broody' wife Catherine Paris Hilton claims she was subjected to night time internal exams at school Jessica Biel talks Justin Timberlake's surprise Candy role