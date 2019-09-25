John Lent Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email 31 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save John Lent passed away Tuesday September 24th of complications of Multiple Myeloma at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna surrounded by family.Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags John Lent Owatonna People's Press Becky Asleson Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesOPD seeking individual reportedly impersonating a police officerOHS needs 3 huge interceptions to push past MayoLevel 3 sex offender slated to move to OwatonnaJeanette Marie PirklEconomic Impact: Superintendent Elstad presents new school proposal to City CouncilDeloris J. VelzkeSentencing date set in vehicular homicide caseCity Council approves Tobacco 21 ordinance 6-1, to take effect beginning of OctoberBlazing speed, who needs that? Matt Williams has THOSE HANDS: Owatonna receiver has made the exceptional look routineTODD HALE: The story of the Owatonna start to Malt-O-Meal Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 25 AA Lunch Bunch Wed, Sep 25, 2019 Sep 25 Early Edition Rotary Club Wed, Sep 25, 2019 Sep 25 AA 24 Hour Book Meeting Wed, Sep 25, 2019 Sep 25 NA Wake Up Wed, Sep 25, 2019 Sep 25 Business Networkers International (BNI) Wed, Sep 25, 2019 Around the Web Scott Disick: Sofia Richie makes me a 'better man' Wakefield man pleads guilty to child abuse Leighton Meester doesn't 'love anyone' as much as her daughter Norfolk man killed in vehicle accident near Winside Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists