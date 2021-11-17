Brian W. Fisher Nov 17, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Owatonna swim and dive sends 2 to state following section championships Mary L. Kuch Charges filed after man sends explicit photos on social media app New Bosch warehouse switches owners in $26M sale Local investors team up with Northfield group to build real estate fund Upcoming Events Nov 18 Mayor's prayer breakfast Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18 Ribs & pies fundraiser Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18 Bubbles & bling Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18 Steele County Historical Society annual meeting Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18 Owatonna Ladies Night Out Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices