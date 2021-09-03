Wayne J. Grubish Sep 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne J. Grubish, age 87, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 Benedictine Living Community.Pending arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wayne J. Grubish Arrangement Community Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Public challenges School Board on rights during open meeting Former hotel manager to pay $127k in restitution for tax fraud School Board approves strategic roadmap as public grapples over CRT, equity Medford teen injured in accident; alcohol a factor Man allegedly taunted officers following burglary Upcoming Events Sep 4 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Sep 4, 2021 Sep 5 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Sep 5, 2021 Sep 8 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Sep 8, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices