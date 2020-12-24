...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED THIS MORNING ...
.Wind chill values from 25 below to 35 below zero are expected
across much of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin
Cities metro. Snow has tapered off across the area, but impacts
to travel are expected to remain throughout today. Temperatures
are expected to warm into the single digits with winds decreasing
this afternoon, with wind chills expected to moderate into the
-teens below zero.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&