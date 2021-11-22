Martha Ignaszewski, Nov 22, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Martha Ignaszewski,, age 97, died Monday, November 15, 2021 Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN.Pending arrangements by www.brussheitner.com. (507) 553-3124. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Martha Ignaszewski Parkview Care Center Arrangement Mn Well Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Owatonna swim and dive sends 2 to state following section championships Douglas Lee Petey Peterson Federated gifts $500,000 to BBBS from 2021 Challenge Plans for Kaplan's Crossing in development New Bosch warehouse switches owners in $26M sale Upcoming Events Nov 22 Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting Mon, Nov 22, 2021 Nov 23 Parkinson’s support group Tue, Nov 23, 2021 Nov 24 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Nov 24, 2021 Nov 24 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Nov 24, 2021 Nov 24 Walking The Grief Journey Wed, Nov 24, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices