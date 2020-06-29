Mark Schumacher Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jun 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Schumacher, 69 of Owatonna died on June 20, 2020 at his home. Arrangements will be made at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Trending Now State fines Owatonna's Lakeside Foods $11,225 for environmental violations Blooming Prairie dealership ends agreement with Ford Motor Co. A decade after 8 year-old's heart attack, medics celebrate his graduation Tall grass, nuisance items continue to be an issue for the city Medford prepares to open pool, host annual street dance Upcoming Events Jun 29 AA Big Book Meeting Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Jun 29 Al-Anon Meeting Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Jun 29 Rotary Club Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Jun 29 AA Big Book Meeting Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Jun 29 AA 4th Dimension Meeting Mon, Jun 29, 2020 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna People's Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists