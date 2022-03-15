Debra J. Flemming Mar 15, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debra J. Flemming, age 67, died Monday, March 14, 2022 in Faribault, MN.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debra J. Flemming Funeral Home Faribault Kohl Parker Arrangement Mn Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Teen killed in Saturday morning crash on Lemond Road Youth sports associations share concern over new city tournament fees Hassan receives 16 years prison for 2020 murder at Dartts Park Dushek dismantles Mayo, becomes Owatonna’s all-time leading scorer What’s up with “Build Back Better?” Upcoming Events Mar 16 Owatonna Kiwanis Club Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16 Trivia night— Beer edition Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16 Medford Area Historical Board Wed, Mar 16, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Pittsburgh Steelers ink Tucson native Levi Wallace to 2-year deal Missouri cruises past Saint Louis with big sixth inning Missouri cruises past Saint Louis with big sixth inning “We are brothers": competition drives Missouri's QB room