A memorial service for Thomas J. Walsh will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. As a COVID precaution all will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Thomas J. Walsh
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon on Thursday shared details of a letter, soon to be delivered to every registered voter in Minnesota who has not already requested an absentee ballot, encouraging them to Vote From Home. The mailing, which includes an absentee ballot application, will … Read more
Milk’s not the only thing that can spoil — ballots can, too. At least that’s what it’s called when a ballot is incorrectly filled out and not included in election counts. Read more
With everything from president to school board on the ballot, November’s election could hardly have higher stakes — and it’s now less than 50 days away. Read more
Sep 18
Sep 18
Sep 18
Sep 18
Sep 18
