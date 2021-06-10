Veleria Adline Larry Branstad Jun 10, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Veleria Adline "Larry"Branstad, age 89, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living in Owatonna, MN.Pending arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Branstad Owatonna Assisted Living Arrangement Mn Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now $18,000 in silver stolen from Viracon The brown marmorated stink bug is spreading in Minnesota. Here's what to do if you see it. Owatonna School Board member alleges she's told to not oppose votes BUILDING OUR FUTURE: First dirt turned for a new downtown Owatonna Susan K. Dahle Upcoming Events Jun 11 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Jun 11, 2021 Jun 12 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Jun 12, 2021 Jun 13 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Jun 13, 2021 Jun 14 Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting Mon, Jun 14, 2021 Jun 15 VFW Auxiliary 3723 Tue, Jun 15, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices