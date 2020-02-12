MEDFORD — Ruth A. Dempsey of Medford died Feb. 11, 2020.
Arrangements by Medford Funeral Home, www.medfordfuneralhome.com or 504-455-1363
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 12:05 am
